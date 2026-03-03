23 New Aldi Finds To Stock Up On In March 2026
Aldi, the German-based grocer that's been making big changes, such as expanding extensively in the United States, is beloved for its low prices and typically high-quality items. It seems like the company is always introducing new products and, unfortunately for customers who grow to love specific products, discontinuing others. It's March 2026, spring is in the air, and Aldi is introducing a selection of new products, from frozen seafood entrees to flavored hummus to tons of Easter-related treats, such as chocolate truffle eggs.
This newest drop is larger than in previous months, like February, which saw 13 new product recommendations, and may just have you hopping (forgive the Easter-related pun) down to your local Aldi to give them a try. This month, if you've got a sweet tooth, you might be pleased to know that this list of items features several new desserts. Many of these products are also seasonal, meaning you'll likely have a short window to pick them up while they're still around.
Clancy's Nashville Hot Chicken or Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips
Two new varieties of Clancy's Kettle Chips are arriving this month, and if you're into some enticingly unique regional tastes, you can catch them beginning March 4. The first is a Nashville hot chicken-inspired flavor that's tangy and spicy. The other is a Cubano-style flavor mean to evoke the classic sandwich. Get either for $2.19.
Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught & Frozen Stuffed Clams
Shoppers who go batty for bivalves can get their spring seafood fix with Fremont Fish Markets' wild-caught stuffed clams. You get nine clams per package, enough for appetizers with friends or a meal just for you, for $5.99. The ready-to-cook shellfish land on March 4.
Journey to Nepal Chicken or Vegetable Momos
If you've never tried momos, the Himalayan dumplings, here's your chance. Journey to Nepal offers two savory choices for meat eaters and vegetarians alike. There's one stuffed with chicken and another with veggies, and both come with a sesame dipping sauce. Snap them up starting March 4 for $6.49.
Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp
Another frozen seafood option arriving at Aldi in March is crispy fried stuffed shrimp from Specially Selected. If you've ever tried to make stuffed fried shrimp at home, you know it can be tricky. These crustaceans are ready to go, stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese, and are available beginning March 4 for $5.99.
Mama Cozzi's Breakfast Pizza
If breakfast pizza, that tasty mash-up of dough loaded with ingredients like breakfast sausage or pork belly and bacon, is your jam, then you'll be happy to learn Mama Cozzi's version arrives at Aldi on March 11. Besides the toppings, the biscuit crust delivers even more breakfast vibes for $4.99.
Park St. Deli Buffalo Inspired Chicken Mac and Cheese
While mac and cheese is a classic comfort food, the addition of Buffalo-style chicken takes it in a unique direction. This version also has corkscrew-shaped noodles. On March 11, Park St. Deli delivers a large "heat and serve" version you'll find at Aldi for $11.99.
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs
Easter is around the corner, and Moser Roth's chocolate truffle eggs arrive on March 11. If you make like the basket-holding bunny depicted on the box, you'll be decking out your festive holiday basket with candies that come in seasonally appropriate flavors like strawberry rhubarb, raspberry cream, and sea salt. Pick up a box for $3.99.
Choceur Peanut Butter Bunnies
Another Easter candy arriving at Aldi on March 11 is Choceur Peanut Butter Bunnies. With their cute bunny shape, they seem perfectly suited for kids, or the kid in all of us. Get these milk chocolates stuffed with peanut butter filling in a resealable pouch for $3.99.
Specially Selected Iced Carrot Sliced Loaf Cake
Another sweet baked good that you will be able to find on Aldi's shelves as of March 11 is Specially Selected's carrot cake. These are pre-sliced pieces of walnut-studded loaf cake that are topped with cream cheese icing and sell for $3.99 per package.
Specially Selected Mocha or Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cheesecake
If a decadent dessert is on your wish list, on March 11, you can pick up Specially Selected mascarpone cheesecake. There are two varieties with graham crusts, vanilla bean and mocha (the latter has a chocolatey layer over the vanilla). These serve six and are available for $10.99 each.
Benner Tea Party Gift Set
Pick up the Benner herbal tea sampler as a gift for a tea-loving friend or for yourself beginning on March 18 at Aldi for $4.99. With caffeine-free flavors like raspberry cookie and lemon macaroon, these are not conventional cups. Plus, the adorable illustrations lend a touch of cuteness to your tea-drinking experience.
Emporium Selection Easter Cheese Assortment
Easter doesn't always have to be about sweet treats. You can satisfy your savory side with the Emporium Selection Easter Cheese Assortment beginning March 18. For instance, there's a British-made aged cheddar for $3.99. It's shaped like an egg and offers a creamy texture with a bit of tang.
Specially Selected Spring Assortment Macarons
Macarons, those visually compelling French sandwich cookies, arrive on Aldi shelves March 18 in a rainbow of spring colors with vivid, seasonal flavors to match. Specially Selected's assortment includes fruity and nutty flavors like blood orange, coconut, and pistachio. Pick up a package of 24 cookies for $9.99.
Clancy's Carrot Cake or Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn
If you're looking to expand your kettle corn horizons, Clancy's has two new flavors available at Aldi on March 18: Carrot Cake and Sweet Vanilla. Both give off major spring vibes and a unique flavor spin from your typical salty-and-sweet popcorn. You can pick them up for $2.29 each.
Benton's Puff Pastry Squares
Benton's Puff Pastry Squares look like a supremely snackable treat. These Danish cookies are baked until lightly crunchy and airy. They come in three flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, and Apricot. You can find them at Aldi as of March 18 at $3.29 for a 6.53-ounce bag.
Specially Selected Wild Caught Patagonian Scallops
Patagonian scallops, found in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina, are known for being small, tender, and mildly flavored. They also pack in a solid 19 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving. As of March 18, you'll be able to get a bag of frozen wild-caught Specially Selected Patagonian scallops at Aldi for $8.99.
Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets
Breaded chicken is popular with kids, and Kirkwood's Spring Nuggets seem tailor-made for young palates. The chicken bites are made with chicken breast and rib meat and come in fun spring-inspired shapes like butterflies, flowers, and bunnies for a little visual appeal at meal time. Pick up a box for $6.29 beginning March 18.
Mama Cozzi's Cheeseburger Flatbread
Pizza and cheeseburgers are perpetual favorites. As of March 25, Mama Cozzi will offer a mash-up of the two in one package. The brand's Cheeseburger Flatbread is a pizza with all the flavors of a cheeseburger. That's right, it's got burger patty crumbles, two kinds of cheese (mozzarella and cheddar), pickles, tomatoes, and onions with a ketchup-mustard sauce, all for $6.99.
Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake
Getting back to Aldi's sweet treats, on March 25, you'll be able to score a Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake for $4.69. This citrusy baked good comes with a crumbly streusel and vivid yellow lemon frosting. Weighing more than a pound, it's ready to eat straight out of the package.
Specially Selected Maryland or Boardwalk Style Crab Cakes
Crab cakes are another quintessential warm-weather seafood dish, often associated with summer. You can get a jump on the season with Specially Selected Maryland or Boardwalk Style Crab Cakes, available March 25. The handmade crab cakes come two to a package and go for $6.49.
Park Street Deli Lemon Pepper or Sweet Honey Chili Hummus
Chickpea enthusiasts with a creative streak will want to keep an eye out for two new flavors of hummus from Park Street Deli beginning March 25. The brand offers both Lemon Pepper, for citrus lovers, and Sweet Honey Chili, for those who like a bit of sweetness with a touch of heat. Pick them up for $1.99 each.
ALDI Seasoned Potatoes O'Brien
Up your breakfast game with Aldi's frozen potatoes O'Brien, a convenient combination of seasoned crispy potato cubes, peppers, and onions. It's easy to make on the stovetop or in an air fryer, and adds a little flair to your regular breakfast. You'll find it on store shelves as of March 25 for $3.49.
Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole
If you're looking for a side dish to satisfy your sweet tooth, snatch up a $4.95 package of Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole starting March 18. A popular item with shoppers thanks to its pecan-praline topping, it could be a good fit for Easter dinner. If you're an Aldi shopper, you likely know that the retailer rotates inventory on a fairly regular basis. It's part of what sets the brand apart. So, you probably won't want to wait too long if any of these limited-time Aldi Finds appeal to you.