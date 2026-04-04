Sam's Club Vs Costco: Where Should You Buy Wagyu Steak?
It used to be that wagyu beef, the high-end cut of steak known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture and sky-high pricing, was only something you might experience at a fancy steakhouse. But these days, the beef is much more readily available to the general public, found everywhere from specialty grocers to giant warehouse clubs known for offering great deals. Yes, both Sam's Club and Costco sell wagyu beef. But which warehouse club is the better choice to buy this specialty item?
First of all, it's important to understand wagyu beef: what it is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive. This steak cut originates from Japanese cattle and there's a science behind why wagyu beef melts in your mouth. The cows are bred under specific conditions in order to produce unique beef with a high level of marbling, tender texture, and almost buttery flavor. And if you're wondering what the grades on wagyu steak really mean, they're for rating the marbling, meat brightness, firmness, and texture, and fat brightness and quality. The high price tag is due to the unique way the cattle are raised: Everything from a special diet to music and massages. Plus, the meat has to be imported from Japan, which adds to a high price tag. Though both warehouses offer wagyu strip steak, Sam's Club and Costco each have a different selection where they shine if you're looking to buy this cut.
When to get wagyu from Sam's Club
Sam's Club sells a pack of two frozen A5-Grade Japanese Wagyu NY strip steaks, totaling 10.5 oz., for just under $200, citing the meat comes from cows that are sourced from a single plant in the Miyazaki Prefecture. These cows get special treatment, such as daily massages and a diet of barley mash that helps develop that unique marbling indicating a piece of high-quality wagyu.
Multiple shoppers shared the steaks were some of the best they've ever had and are worth every penny. Customers generally seem to agree the steaks are so rich and buttery, they can definitely feed more than two people. However, one shopper complained they (allegedly) received more like eight ounces of meat. Another buyer actually compared the steaks directly to Costco's wagyu, sharing the opinion that Sam's Club is equal to the other warehouse.
But here is where Sam's Club actually beats Costco: It is the cheaper way to try this grade of Japanese Wagyu between the two warehouse clubs. There isn't a comparably sized pack of steaks available that you can order from Costco, so you'll have to spend over double to experience this particular cut. That said, Costco offers a myriad of wagyu cuts that Sam's Club does not, including unique options like Texas clod heart roast and striploin shabu-shabu slices.
When to get wagyu at Costco
Like Sam's Club, Costco also sells grade A5 Japanese Wagyu center-cut New York strip steaks. But the meat comes in a pack of four. This means the price is going to be as massive as the amount of steak: $470 for three pounds. Given the richness of wagyu, this may simply be too much steak for you to stomach — both in cost and amount. That said, if price is not a factor and you're happy to stock up, Costco's wagyu might be a step up from Sam's Club. The steaks are premium center cut, which means they are cut from the heart of the strip loin. They are also imported directly from the Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan, which Costco cites won "The Wagyu Olympics" and is currently considered the best wagyu in Japan.
But despite the cost of these strip steaks vs. Sam's Club's offerings, Costco may be the winner when it comes to wagyu in general. That's because the retailer offers more wagyu options than Sam's Club and features a wider range of prices to choose from. If you don't want NY strip steak, you can consider ordering other cuts from Costco. For example, Costco sells three pounds of American wagyu beef filet mignon for $290. But if you want to go all out, you can even spend $1,030 on six pounds of A5 Japanese Wagyu tenderloin roast.