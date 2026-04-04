Sam's Club Vs Costco: Where Should You Buy Wagyu Steak?

It used to be that wagyu beef, the high-end cut of steak known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture and sky-high pricing, was only something you might experience at a fancy steakhouse. But these days, the beef is much more readily available to the general public, found everywhere from specialty grocers to giant warehouse clubs known for offering great deals. Yes, both Sam's Club and Costco sell wagyu beef. But which warehouse club is the better choice to buy this specialty item?

First of all, it's important to understand wagyu beef: what it is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive. This steak cut originates from Japanese cattle and there's a science behind why wagyu beef melts in your mouth. The cows are bred under specific conditions in order to produce unique beef with a high level of marbling, tender texture, and almost buttery flavor. And if you're wondering what the grades on wagyu steak really mean, they're for rating the marbling, meat brightness, firmness, and texture, and fat brightness and quality. The high price tag is due to the unique way the cattle are raised: Everything from a special diet to music and massages. Plus, the meat has to be imported from Japan, which adds to a high price tag. Though both warehouses offer wagyu strip steak, Sam's Club and Costco each have a different selection where they shine if you're looking to buy this cut.