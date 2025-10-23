8 Store-Bought Pancake Mixes, Ranked From Worst To Best

Of all the mixes on this list, Dolly Parton's was the one I was most excited about. I'm a huge fan of her brand's frozen meals, and I've heard good things about the cake mixes, too, so I couldn't wait to try the pancake mix. One of the first things I noticed was that, unlike most of the other mixes on this list, Dolly Parton's has two sets of instructions just for pancakes. I stuck with the just-add-water instructions out of fairness for the ranking, but I have a feeling the second version, which includes milk and eggs, would have been better.

Still, even with just water, Dolly Parton's pancakes were quite tasty. They were super thick and pillowy, and the pancakes were slightly sweet on their own. But the texture was, unfortunately, a little too heavy and dense. Unlike several of the other store-bought pancake mixes, Dolly Parton's didn't include a recommendation to let the batter stand before cooking, so I dished the pancakes out into the pan right after mixing — one of the classic pancake-ruining mistakes — which didn't leave much time for the leavening to go to work. But I think even a minute or two on the counter would have made a world of difference.

My second complaint is the overall value for the price. Dolly Parton's pancake mix made fewer pancakes than the others I tried, and it costs around 15 cents per ounce. That's not a bad price by any means, it's just too much to pay for too few pancakes that didn't even knock my socks off. Sorry, Dolly.