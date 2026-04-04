Is It Safe To Eat Sprouted Carrots?

We've all been there: you load up on vegetables with the intention of getting through them by your next trip to the grocery store, only to forget them in the back of your fridge. Sometimes, it's tough to tell what vegetables are okay to eat after they spend more time in the fridge than intended. If you have a bag of carrots that's been hanging out in your refrigerator, you might notice sprouts forming — they look like little roots coming out of the bottom of your carrots.

The good news is, even if your carrots have sprouted, they're still totally safe to eat. Carrots are roots themselves, and always looking for the nearest drink of water, even when they're sitting in your fridge. When carrots sprout roots, they're simply trying to find said water. Before you eat the carrots, trim off the sprouts, and you're good to go. You can also peel them before eating to make sure all pieces of the sprouts have been removed.