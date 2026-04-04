Is It Safe To Eat Sprouted Carrots?
We've all been there: you load up on vegetables with the intention of getting through them by your next trip to the grocery store, only to forget them in the back of your fridge. Sometimes, it's tough to tell what vegetables are okay to eat after they spend more time in the fridge than intended. If you have a bag of carrots that's been hanging out in your refrigerator, you might notice sprouts forming — they look like little roots coming out of the bottom of your carrots.
The good news is, even if your carrots have sprouted, they're still totally safe to eat. Carrots are roots themselves, and always looking for the nearest drink of water, even when they're sitting in your fridge. When carrots sprout roots, they're simply trying to find said water. Before you eat the carrots, trim off the sprouts, and you're good to go. You can also peel them before eating to make sure all pieces of the sprouts have been removed.
What to know about carrot storage
With the right care and storage, carrots are one of the longest-lasting fresh vegetables, making them a great choice for stocking up your fridge. The first step of storing carrots properly is trimming off their green tops — this can help stop them from sprouting since removing the tops helps preserve their natural moisture. Don't wash the carrots until right before you use them (many carrots have a natural protective coating that helps them last longer), and store them in a bag with a few holes in it to let any moisture escape.
There are a few red flags that indicate your carrots need to be thrown away. If you open your crisper drawer and notice your carrots don't smell fresh, it's best to throw them out. You might also notice a white substance (known as "carrot blush"), which can indicate they've become dehydrated. While dehydrated carrots are usually okay to eat, you might notice their texture is a little off. Whether you took the time to properly store your carrots or not, it's totally fine to eat them after they've sprouted. Trim off the sprouts, and try making tender, smoky carrots on the grill or roast carrots with unexpected seasonings, such as maple syrup if you're in the mood for something sweet.