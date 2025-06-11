The Best Way To Store Carrots Requires This Important First Step

Carrots are an absolute kitchen staple — ever flexible, nutritious, delicious, and easy on the wallet. The one drawback is that carrots don't hold their characteristic crunch if stored improperly.

Enter the secret to keeping your carrots crunchy and fresh — trim the tops before you pop them in the fridge. Those leafy green tops may look pretty, but they act like sponges, drawing moisture out of the carrots and leaving the roots themselves droopy and mealy.

Not only should you trim your tops to prevent moisture wicking, but keep your carrots extra-hydrated to preserve them even more — store them in a sealed container of cold water in your refrigerator. This will keep your the carrots supremely crisp, juicy, and ready to snack on. Just change the water every few days to maintain freshness. A refrigerator produce drawer is designed to keep vegetables crispy and fresh, but this easy hack will absolutely guarantee your carrots maintain their crunch and color for weeks at a time.