The Best Way To Store Carrots Requires This Important First Step
Carrots are an absolute kitchen staple — ever flexible, nutritious, delicious, and easy on the wallet. The one drawback is that carrots don't hold their characteristic crunch if stored improperly.
Enter the secret to keeping your carrots crunchy and fresh — trim the tops before you pop them in the fridge. Those leafy green tops may look pretty, but they act like sponges, drawing moisture out of the carrots and leaving the roots themselves droopy and mealy.
Not only should you trim your tops to prevent moisture wicking, but keep your carrots extra-hydrated to preserve them even more — store them in a sealed container of cold water in your refrigerator. This will keep your the carrots supremely crisp, juicy, and ready to snack on. Just change the water every few days to maintain freshness. A refrigerator produce drawer is designed to keep vegetables crispy and fresh, but this easy hack will absolutely guarantee your carrots maintain their crunch and color for weeks at a time.
What to do with your severed carrot tops
Don't throw away those trimmed leafy carrot tops — not only can you cut down on your food waste, but the leafy greens are entirely edible and surprisingly delicious. Carrot greens have a bright, mild bitter taste that works beautifully in a variety of dishes.
One of the most popular (and tasty) ways to use them is in carrot-top pesto. Just blend washed carrot greens with garlic, lemon juice, pine nuts, and olive oil for a unique twist on the classic. The result is a fresh, earthy sauce perfect for pasta, sandwiches, or as a dip. Similarly try carrot-top chimichurri — a zesty Argentinian sauce with greens, garlic, and chilis. (Chimichurri and pesto may be similar, but they have slightly different applications depending on whether you're eating steak, vegetables, or pasta.)
For a quick and healthy recipe, give sautéed carrot greens a go. Blanch the greens briefly, then sauté with sesame oil, soy sauce, and a touch of sugar for an East-Asian inspired dish. Or sauté the blanched leaves with olive oil, lemon juice, and rock salt for more Mediterranean flavors.