The 2 Unexpected Seasonings That Make Roasted Carrots Shine
Nothing beats roasted carrots with their caramelized edges, tender flesh, and all that natural sweetness. But there is a secret way to take them from just another side dish to some delicious roasted carrots that are truly unforgettable, and it all comes down to two pantry staples that many people overlook: ground cumin and maple syrup. You'd be forgiven for thinking these two ingredients don't work together, one being smoky and earthy while the other is incredibly sweet, but together they really balance each other out. And when it comes to roasting carrots, they're my go-to seasonings every time.
It's all about how they play off each other; the toasty depth of cumin works to cut through the sweetness of maple syrup whereas the syrup really coats the carrots and allows them to caramelize in the oven, creating an almost sticky, sugary crust. It's sort of the same principle that makes barbecue sauce so good, a combination of salt, smoke, and sugar hitting the taste buds at once. And glazing carrots with maple syrup is a great way to make them even sweeter. You'll get a glossy and almost candied finish when combining it with a little olive oil, cumin, a pinch of salt, and maybe a scatter of chili flakes.
Why this combo works for roasted carrots
This simple seasoning combo isn't great just because of how cumin and maple syrup taste together, it's what they actually do when they are put under intense heat. Under those temperatures, the maple syrup melts down and clings to the carrots, and thanks to the stickiness of the maple and some olive oil, the cumin also clings and toasts, so the flavors infuse nicely. Make sure to give your carrots a shake halfway through to make sure every side gets nicely roasted, and also don't be afraid to let them go a little darker than you might instinctively think — carrots can take the heat.
In addition to carrots, there are many other vegetables that work with this flavor combination. Some other sheet pan additions might include sweet potato, red onion, or cauliflower florets, all of which can slip in right alongside your carrots and will soak up that same sticky-sweet-spicy coating in the oven and create a more complete meal. If cooking them in the oven isn't bold enough, you can even cook carrots on the grill for a smokier and more charred finish. Then you can serve them in a hundred ways outside of the standard side dish. I recommend you try them piled them over a bed of couscous, rice, or quinoa, or use them as a way to make vegan tacos more exciting with a squeeze of lime and some salsa.