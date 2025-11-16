The 2 Unexpected Seasonings That Make Roasted Carrots Shine

Nothing beats roasted carrots with their caramelized edges, tender flesh, and all that natural sweetness. But there is a secret way to take them from just another side dish to some delicious roasted carrots that are truly unforgettable, and it all comes down to two pantry staples that many people overlook: ground cumin and maple syrup. You'd be forgiven for thinking these two ingredients don't work together, one being smoky and earthy while the other is incredibly sweet, but together they really balance each other out. And when it comes to roasting carrots, they're my go-to seasonings every time.

It's all about how they play off each other; the toasty depth of cumin works to cut through the sweetness of maple syrup whereas the syrup really coats the carrots and allows them to caramelize in the oven, creating an almost sticky, sugary crust. It's sort of the same principle that makes barbecue sauce so good, a combination of salt, smoke, and sugar hitting the taste buds at once. And glazing carrots with maple syrup is a great way to make them even sweeter. You'll get a glossy and almost candied finish when combining it with a little olive oil, cumin, a pinch of salt, and maybe a scatter of chili flakes.