7 New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart For April 2026

What's not to love about Costco? The membership-based warehouse retailer offers just about anything your heart desires, and in bulk. There are mainstays everyone loves, such as the almost impossibly inexpensive rotisserie chicken, and lets not forget its food court hot dogs and pizza, which never fail to add a punch of joy to any visit, no matter how chaotic the parking lot is.

Along with its mainstays, Costco offers an ever-changing lineup of new and seasonal products to sample and enjoy. From sweet treats to cheesy delights, Costco has almost too many new items to enjoy this spring. To help you plan your next April Costco outing, we've gathered seven of the best new products hitting warehouse shelves. These choices offer some serious deliciousness that come in handy for your next gathering, or simply make for a delicious personal dinner. Let's dig in.