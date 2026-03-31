7 New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart For April 2026
What's not to love about Costco? The membership-based warehouse retailer offers just about anything your heart desires, and in bulk. There are mainstays everyone loves, such as the almost impossibly inexpensive rotisserie chicken, and lets not forget its food court hot dogs and pizza, which never fail to add a punch of joy to any visit, no matter how chaotic the parking lot is.
Along with its mainstays, Costco offers an ever-changing lineup of new and seasonal products to sample and enjoy. From sweet treats to cheesy delights, Costco has almost too many new items to enjoy this spring. To help you plan your next April Costco outing, we've gathered seven of the best new products hitting warehouse shelves. These choices offer some serious deliciousness that come in handy for your next gathering, or simply make for a delicious personal dinner. Let's dig in.
Tiramisu cheesecake
Costco's tiramisu cheesecake isn't new; it hit Costco shelves in February 2025 to the joy of cheesecake and tiramisu lovers everywhere, but it left Costco bakery shelves as soon as it arrived. However, it looks like this cold brew-flavored cheesecake topped with light, delicious mascarpone cream is back just in time for spring. The delicious take on an Italian classic is priced at $22.99 and is just the thing for your next gathering or solo pajama and movie night.
BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
You can find a new perfect-for-backyard-barbecue item on the Costco lineup in the prepared foods section. The BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon is just as described on the tin: a pan of creamy macaroni and cheese topped with rotisserie chicken, shredded cheddar, bacon, and barbecue sauce. It's super rich, tangy, delicious, and priced around $18 per container ($4.49 per pound).
La Vie Gourmand Pistachio Cream and Roasted Kadayif Brioche
There is no doubt about it, pistachio is having a bit of a moment right now, perhaps spurred by the Dubai chocolate trend (which spawned many new chocolate bars ranging from delicious to off-putting). This new Costco item appears to be a fresh take on the trend, however. The La Vie Gourmand Pistachio Cream and Roasted Kadayif Brioche is a creamy, crunchy, buttery delight that makes for a great shareable dessert. It's priced at $16.99 per pack.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks
Watch out Celsius. Costco just introduced the new Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks into the fizzy, energy-boosting format. This comes after Aldi launched its own Celsius dupe. The new Kirkland-brand beverages come in three flavors: tropical, orange, and peach. The drinks come in packs of 24 and are priced at $16.99 per pack. They're a great value, and a perfect get for anyone who loves a fizzy energy boost.
Monteur Strawberry Waffle Cakes
Is there a fruit more associated with spring than strawberries? The bright, red, tart fruit seems to make its way into pretty much any and every dessert dish during the flowering season, and we're not complaining. It seems Costco is catching on to the strawberry wave with its Monteur Strawberry Waffle Cakes, which can be found in the frozen section. These waffles are soft and flavorful, and filled with sweet strawberry cream. Each box comes in a pack of 16 and costs $13.99.
Marin French Cheese Variety Pack
Do you know what makes for the perfect spring-time picnic? Cheese, and lots of it. Thankfully, Costco has you covered with its new Marin French Cheese Variety Pack. It includes four French cheeses: a crème Brie, a Camembert, a truffle Brie, and a breakfast Brie. The four pack is priced at $13.49.
Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Granola Clusters
Sadly, Girl Scout cookie season seems to be coming to a close. However, at Costco, the cookie joy is just warming up. This spring, you can find Girl Scout's beloved Samoas on Costco shelves — just not in cookie form. Instead, Girl Scouts is selling Coconut Caramel Granola Clusters. You can enjoy this granola straight out of the bag, sprinkle it on yogurt, or even add some to a charcuterie board. These bags are priced at $9.99.