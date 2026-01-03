The $1.35 Aldi Energy Drink Fans Are Calling A Copycat For Celsius And Alani

Aldi's caffeinated beverages already have a reputation for impressing shoppers — the internet made it clear that Aldi's diet cola is the perfect dupe for McDonald's diet cola — and now, the international grocery store's budget-friendly energy drink is the talk of the town. Aldi's Summit energy drinks are worth adding to your trolley if you're a fan of brands like Celsius and Alani. While these name brands cost an average of $2 to $3 per 12-ounce can, Summit is around $1.35 for the same size.

Whether you opt for energy drinks for the caffeine boost or want to try a new fruity beverage to see what all the commotion is about, Aldi's versions are popular and affordable. Summit drinks offer nine vitamins without containing any sugar, making them popular with shoppers looking to reduce their sugary beverage intake. The drinks come in a variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, pineapple starfruit, peach, and more.

One Reddit thread noted that, despite costing less, Summit was comparable to Celsius and Alani in both taste and functionality. The Aldi dupes even have the same aesthetic and design as some of the more well-known energy drink versions, making the resemblance even more prominent. The grocery store also offers versions of other popular energy drinks, such as Summit's Red Thunder drink, which is a swap for Red Bull, and Summit Gridlock, which is a take on Monster.