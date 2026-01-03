The $1.35 Aldi Energy Drink Fans Are Calling A Copycat For Celsius And Alani
Aldi's caffeinated beverages already have a reputation for impressing shoppers — the internet made it clear that Aldi's diet cola is the perfect dupe for McDonald's diet cola — and now, the international grocery store's budget-friendly energy drink is the talk of the town. Aldi's Summit energy drinks are worth adding to your trolley if you're a fan of brands like Celsius and Alani. While these name brands cost an average of $2 to $3 per 12-ounce can, Summit is around $1.35 for the same size.
Whether you opt for energy drinks for the caffeine boost or want to try a new fruity beverage to see what all the commotion is about, Aldi's versions are popular and affordable. Summit drinks offer nine vitamins without containing any sugar, making them popular with shoppers looking to reduce their sugary beverage intake. The drinks come in a variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, pineapple starfruit, peach, and more.
One Reddit thread noted that, despite costing less, Summit was comparable to Celsius and Alani in both taste and functionality. The Aldi dupes even have the same aesthetic and design as some of the more well-known energy drink versions, making the resemblance even more prominent. The grocery store also offers versions of other popular energy drinks, such as Summit's Red Thunder drink, which is a swap for Red Bull, and Summit Gridlock, which is a take on Monster.
Are Aldi's Summit drinks an exact copycat of Celsius and Alani drinks?
At Aldi, it's possible to find dupes that taste just like the real deal, and these Summit beverages may need to be added to the list. While not all flavors pass the taste test for some shoppers, many people are satisfied with these variations. One Aldi Facebook community commented that Aldi's Summit Peach Waves was a close match to Celsius' Peach Vibe flavor, and others have found it to be very similar to the Alani Juicy Peach original with a little added sweetness. Price-wise, the Aldi cans are the cheapest, while the Alani Juicy Peach drink typically costs $2.49, and the Celsius drink costs $2.28.
One of the main differences lies in the quality of the ingredients used in the drinks. Only Celsius boasts a non-GMO beverage that is entirely free of artificial colors and flavors. Both Celsius and Alani offer drinks that are gluten-free and vegan, which isn't a claim the Aldi drinks make. However, all three brands are low-calorie and provide 200 milligrams of caffeine. As far as the all-important boost of energy goes, each of the drinks cite the same sources for their caffeine — guarana, which is known to have a notable impact on energy release and endurance. Whether you use this Aldi drink to keep you energized before a workout or as a midday pick-me-up, you might have found a cheaper and just as tasty alternative to your go-to branded can.