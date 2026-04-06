6 Iconic California Wines You Need To Try At Least Once

As a California native, wine has always been a part of my life. My brother, Carter, has worked in the wine industry for years, while my mother taught me to never enter a dinner party without a decent bottle in hand. It was while I was studying for my minor in Italian wine enology and spending time filling up glasses as a sommelier in Italy that I truly began to understand what makes California wine culture so unique. During my studies, I brought my wine professor a bottle of 2020 Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, and we did a blind taste test side-by-side with its French counterpart, 2020 Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Leognan — and shockingly, at a table packed with European winemakers, the California red won with flying colors.

For generations, California has been producing award-winning bottles, although old-world winemakers and critics still overlook just how amazing some of these wines really are. From Napa Valley Chardonnays with an oaky influence and subtle hints of toast and caramel to delicious Cabernet Sauvignons dominated by juicy, dark fruit flavors, my home state shows the abundance and diversity it has to offer. So, whether you're looking to change your opinion on new world wines or hunting for your next favorite bottle, these six iconic California wines are a perfect place to start.