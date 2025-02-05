The Costco In California That Sells The Rarest Wines
Stepping foot into Costco, the expectation is to save money on quality products you eat, drink, and use all the time. This is true for wine: The warehouse retailer has great bargains on its Kirkland brand bottles. If you're looking to score a bottle of something expensive and rare, Costco is probably not your first stop — cellars, online sites, and auctions better serve this purpose. However, if you're located in the Los Angeles area, a Costco based in Burbank, California sells wine collections valued between $1,999 and $37,999.
Here's the catch — you won't find these rare collections in-store. These are only listed on Costco's website, and must be pre-ordered online. In fact, it is required to sign a high-end wine buyer's agreement pre-purchase to acknowledge that the collections are non-returnable and non-refundable. Pick-up is only available at the Burbank Business Center Costco in North Hollywood, California, and must be coordinated with staff beforehand.
Why the high-end wine? While Costco is best known for good deals on quality, bulk items, it doesn't necessarily position itself as a cheap or low-price store. There are plenty of other luxury items at Costco — like caviar, engagement rings, and even designer handbags — and many of the customers can afford these pricier items. The average Costco customer has an annual income of $100,000. This is more speculative, but the rumor has it via Reddit that Costco's wine buyer team is one of the best and most powerful in the industry.
The most expensive wine collection at Costco
Costco's most expensive wine collection listed on its website is the Chateau Latour 30 Bottle Vertical Collector's Set, with a price tag similar to a brand-new car: $37,999. Breaking this price down by bottle, it calculates to about $1,266 per bottle of the Bordeaux red, which is made from predominantly cabernet sauvignon grapes. For serious collectors, this is a great option for those who want to bulk up their inventory — the 30 bottles are from the years 1985 to 2014. Instead of trying to source a variety of Chateau Latour vintages yourself, the limited-release collection saves time and effort.
Why the hefty price tag? Chateau Latour is located in the Pauillac appellation of Bordeaux, France, and is regarded as one of the finest and oldest wine estates in the world. Its origins reach back to the 14th century when the estate operated as a defensive fortress. It is one of only five estates to have received the first-growth wine ranking in the 1855 Bordeaux classification — a rank that represents excellent viticulture and winemaking practices, the potential for wines to age over time, and an expensive price tag. Noble families have owned the wine estate throughout history, and now owned by French billionaire, Francois Pinault.
Dom Perignon Champagne collection
A bottle of the Kirkland Signature Champagne goes for $20 — but if you're looking for something 850 times more expensive and rare for your collection, Costco offers a Dom Perignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set. The 24 bottles, ranging from vintages from 1976 to 2012, can be yours for $17,499. Named after a Benedictine monk and cellar master in the 17th Century, Dom Perignon is the top label from company Moët & Chandon; Like all other champagnes, this brand is made in the Champagne region of France.
This is a vintage-only label, meaning all the grapes come from one year. The Champagne is always made from a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay grapes, but the ratios depend on the flavor of the grape harvest from that year. If the vintages won't age nicely for 20 years, the label won't make wine with grapes from that year at all, preserving the quality and prestige of the brand — and also upping the price tag.
Other high-end wine collections at Costco
If these previously mentioned collections don't pique your interest, there's the Duclot Collection 2019 Bordeaux Set 9 pack for $13,999.99, or go for A Piece of Chateau Lafite Rothschild History 6 Pack for $6,999.99. The luxury wine collection with the lowest price tag goes for $1,999.99, the Grand Cru Classe Bordeaux Collection 6 Pack.
Collections like these, especially the Dom Perignon and Chateau Latour, are essentially one of a kind, so luxury items like these wouldn't be expected to be best sellers. There is only one wine collection on Costco's website that is rated, the $4,499.99 Chateau Margaux La Trilogie 2019 Horizontal 6 pack. It has two, 5-star ratings, with one stating, "It's very difficult to find a trusted source to purchase high-end wines. With Costco I know it's a reputable source for these wines."
This isn't the first time we've seen luxury, collection-worthy wine pop up at Costco. In 2024, a case of four bottles of Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, a legendary winery in Burgundy, France, was selling for $39,999. The surprising part is that these bottles were stocked in-store, rather than listed online.