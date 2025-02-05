The Costco In California That Sells The Rarest Wines

Stepping foot into Costco, the expectation is to save money on quality products you eat, drink, and use all the time. This is true for wine: The warehouse retailer has great bargains on its Kirkland brand bottles. If you're looking to score a bottle of something expensive and rare, Costco is probably not your first stop — cellars, online sites, and auctions better serve this purpose. However, if you're located in the Los Angeles area, a Costco based in Burbank, California sells wine collections valued between $1,999 and $37,999.

Here's the catch — you won't find these rare collections in-store. These are only listed on Costco's website, and must be pre-ordered online. In fact, it is required to sign a high-end wine buyer's agreement pre-purchase to acknowledge that the collections are non-returnable and non-refundable. Pick-up is only available at the Burbank Business Center Costco in North Hollywood, California, and must be coordinated with staff beforehand.

Why the high-end wine? While Costco is best known for good deals on quality, bulk items, it doesn't necessarily position itself as a cheap or low-price store. There are plenty of other luxury items at Costco — like caviar, engagement rings, and even designer handbags — and many of the customers can afford these pricier items. The average Costco customer has an annual income of $100,000. This is more speculative, but the rumor has it via Reddit that Costco's wine buyer team is one of the best and most powerful in the industry.