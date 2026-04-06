6 Chain Restaurants With All-You-Can-Eat Meals Under $30

Everyone has their go-to restaurant for nights when cooking dinner just isn't an option. It's familiar, delicious, and easy on the wallet, which is why customers keep coming back. However, sometimes with your favorite tried-and-true restaurant dishes, portions just seem a little too small.

"All-you-can-eat" may have a bit of a bad reputation. After all, there are some unfortunate truths that, according to some experts, may deter you from indulging in a free-for-all buffet. But when it comes to some of your favorite restaurants, a great deal might be hiding beneath those flashy advertisements you've grown accustomed to tossing in the trash.

Some of your favorite spots offer "bottomless" options that provide comfort that your meal will satisfy your needs in terms of flavor, hygiene, and service, and reassure you that you're getting the most out of your dinner bill. Although prices vary slightly by location, it may be worth it to check out these deals next time you're in the market for a budget-friendly night out.