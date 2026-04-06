6 Chain Restaurants With All-You-Can-Eat Meals Under $30
Everyone has their go-to restaurant for nights when cooking dinner just isn't an option. It's familiar, delicious, and easy on the wallet, which is why customers keep coming back. However, sometimes with your favorite tried-and-true restaurant dishes, portions just seem a little too small.
"All-you-can-eat" may have a bit of a bad reputation. After all, there are some unfortunate truths that, according to some experts, may deter you from indulging in a free-for-all buffet. But when it comes to some of your favorite restaurants, a great deal might be hiding beneath those flashy advertisements you've grown accustomed to tossing in the trash.
Some of your favorite spots offer "bottomless" options that provide comfort that your meal will satisfy your needs in terms of flavor, hygiene, and service, and reassure you that you're getting the most out of your dinner bill. Although prices vary slightly by location, it may be worth it to check out these deals next time you're in the market for a budget-friendly night out.
1. Olive Garden
This beloved Italian-American bistro has always been a go-to for folks craving a hearty multi-course dinner. Olive Garden's breadsticks are a popular crowd-pleaser for those who frequent the restaurant, and the bottomless salad is craved by many (FYI — the iconic dressing is available at multiple grocery stores, such as Walmart).
Olive Garden offers unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, and this deal is free as long as you order at least one adult entree. This famous perk wasn't always an option at the restaurant, but it's become a major staple for repeat patrons over the years.
Although there's no fixed price for this deal because it's contingent on the entree, the cost of your main will range from about $13 to $24, depending on which meal you choose. Olive Garden also occasionally offers "Never Ending Pasta" for about $13.99, but as it is only available for a limited time, you will have to try to catch it if and when you can.
2. Golden Corral
One of America's favorite and most popular all-you-can-eat buffets, Golden Corral has even the pickiest eaters covered. Their extensive selection has delighted diners for decades, featuring items like pot roast, fried or baked fish, and steak alongside a variety of sides, desserts, and breakfast options. These menu items are all available on the unlimited buffet, which provides options that satisfy "low carb, vegan, paleo, and plant-based diet plans," per Golden Corral's website.
The buffet pricing varies by day of the week (weekdays are cheaper) and location, so the adult cost ranges from $14.99 to $20.99 for dinner and $11.99 to $14.99 for lunch. For seniors, the price will be $1 to $3 less, and kids also have a discounted price depending on their ages. Toddlers eat for free, ages 4 to 8 years old are about $8.99, and the cost for kids 9 to 12 years old ranges from $9.99 to $11.99.
It's worth noting that Golden Corral offers takeout as well, although it won't be for the same price as the all-you-can-eat buffet, and you obviously won't be able to load up your own plate and tweak it just the way you like it. For that reason, most patrons tend to lean towards dining in to get the most value for their money.
3. IHOP
Lovers of IHOP's famous pancakes are in luck — they can get as many as they want alongside their favorite combo during a limited-time promotion for free bottomless stacks. The chain is famously recognized for its delicious flapjacks (waffles, not so much), so offering an unlimited amount of them is definitely a smart move.
To unlock the "Bottomless Pancakes" deal, customers must also order a breakfast combo. These range from $10.99 to $17.99 (if you're feeling fancy and decide on a T-bone steak and eggs) and include a drink. This deal only applies per person, per order, so those who like to order à la carte aren't eligible to join in on the stacks, but you'll definitely get your money's worth if you decide to upgrade to a meal. Additionally, not all IHOP breakfast combos regularly include pancakes, so this promotion is a great way to add them for no extra charge.
4. Cici's Pizza
Another fan favorite, Cici's Pizza, is known for its limitless buffet. The whole family can enjoy several types of pizza for less than $10 per person, making Cici's the most budget-friendly unlimited full-meal deal on this list. Depending on the location of the restaurant, adults can eat for $9.99 per person, kids for just $5.99, and children under 3 years old eat for free. The wide array of options — as well as the affordable prices, including free meals for children under 3 years old — make Cici's Pizza a go-to spot for families and large groups, especially those who choose to utilize the chain's game rooms.
In addition to pizza, this buffet includes endless pasta, salad, and desserts. Drinks aren't technically included in the buffet, so adding a beverage to your meal will run you up to $3.39 per adult with free refills, and kids' drinks are sometimes bundled with their buffet cost, depending on the location.
5. Pizza Hut
For nearly seven decades, Pizza Hut has been a beloved dinner spot for many. Considered a retro, nostalgic pizzeria, the classic restaurant has long been a favorite among longtime fans, who may be thrilled to learn that its legendary buffet is officially back in business at select stores worldwide. From lunchtime until 3 p.m., the all-you-can-eat buffet is available to patrons ranging from $10.99 for adults and $7.99 for the kiddos. While weekend prices increase slightly to $15.99 for adults, children's costs stay the same.
So, which dishes are offered on Pizza Hut's endless buffet? Per the restaurant's website, you can grab multiple types of pizza, including the classic Stuffed Crust, chicken wings, and pasta, as well as other sides like breadsticks and cheese sticks. Even the salad bar is unlimited when it's included with the buffet, though you can also purchase it on its own for just $6.99.
6. Red Robin
Red Robin is a very popular burger joint famous for its all-you-can-eat side options, such as fries, drinks, and other items, available to customers at will. Although full meals aren't unlimited like they might be at other restaurants, this deal is still a great opportunity to get your money's worth for a good multi-course dinner on a night out. After all, Red Robin is well-known for its excellent kids' menu, making it an ideal night out for the whole family.
Ranging from $2.39 to $3.69 per diner, the "Bottomless Sides" deal includes vegetables such as broccoli and coleslaw, fries (including sweet potato fries), two types of salad, and house-made chips. Some of these dishes, such as the steak fries or house salad, are actually included with typical entrees. Some non-alcoholic beverages are also a part of Red Robin's bottomless deal, ranging from $3.29 to $4.99 with endless refills.
Methodology
When choosing restaurants for this story, I made a point of including places that offer unlimited meal deals for under $30 per person. While low prices were definitely an enticing factor in compiling this list, I also wanted to include restaurants that are fairly accessible, popular, and often frequented by loyal customers. Using niche, local restaurants wouldn't have been as effective, since they aren't available to most of the public.
Some of these restaurants have built their all-you-can-eat deals permanently into their daily operations; however, others on the list (such as Olive Garden or Applebee's) only extend these perks for a limited time. They come and go as seasonal offers or promotions, seemingly to pique the interest of potential patrons. Although these particular deals aren't always available, I felt it was important to include them to inform people about special offers they might otherwise miss.