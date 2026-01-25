This Popular Breakfast Chain Serves Up The Worst Waffles We Taste Tested

If there's one thing a breakfast-focused restaurant — whether it's a local mom-and-pop or a chain establishment — should know how to make, it's a basic waffle. If it can't make this simple breakfast staple, how can you trust it to make your eggs over easy or your bacon cooked to your liking? Well, the truth is that one of the most prominent breakfast chains in the country seems to have a difficult time making a decent waffle these days.

When we ranked five breakfast chain waffles from worst to best, we found IHOP to have the most disappointing waffle of the whole bunch. Though this popular breakfast chain offers much more than just breakfast, with an extensive lunch and dinner menu, the name itself (International House of Pancakes) should indicate that it knows a thing or two about making a good breakfast. And in many cases, that may be the truth. However, this once-affordable breakfast chain has gotten pricier over the years.

The Classic Belgian Waffle combo (one waffle, two eggs, two bacon strips, and hash browns) costs anywhere from $10 to $13 before tax, depending on location. While IHOP uses slightly different batters for its pancakes and waffles, you can order the nearly identical World Famous Pancake combo for a similar (or even cheaper) price. By our taste test, whatever sets the waffles apart doesn't seem to be worth the extra cents.