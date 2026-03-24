Turn Boxed Cake Into Creamy Truffles With One Ingredient

Truffles are one of those magical treats that are more than the sum of their parts, starting with simple, convenient ingredients to become a delicious, elegant addition to the dessert table at any celebration or gathering. No one needs to know that those fudgy, delicious bites are little more than boxed cake mix and ordinary softened cream cheese under the sweet chocolate coating, anymore than they need to know your elegant, old-school flummery is just Jell-O and evaporated milk.

If you've ever made cake pops from leftover cake and frosting, making truffles is the same basic principle –just leave out the handy stick and swap the frosting for slightly denser softened cream cheese. Once thoroughly mixed together, the cake and cream cheese form a dense, malleable dough that's pretty easy to roll into balls and decorate as you please. The most important part of the whole process is making sure everything is the right temperature at the right times. You need cooled cake, room temperature cream cheese, ice-cold truffles, and warm coating chocolate.

Warm cake would melt the cream cheese and ruin your truffles, while cold cream cheese is too dense to mix smoothly into the crumbled cake crumbs. Once mixed and molded, putting your truffles in the freezer helps them keep their shape when coated in melted chocolate. It also helps the chocolate set faster, ensuring they're cool enough to withstand being drizzled with colored icing or shimmery luster dust. Be sure to keep them refrigerated until you're ready to enjoy them.