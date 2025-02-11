Duff Goldman's Favorite Cake May Surprise You

Duff Goldman is known as the Ace of Cakes for a reason. He's the executive chef of Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, the author of three cookbooks all about baking, and the host of numerous pastry-related Food Network competitions. But nothing proves Goldman's baking bonafides better than his fearless favoritism toward one particular cake. "My absolute favorite cake in the world to eat is Betty Crocker yellow cake with the canned fudge frosting," he told Business Insider. That's right, you can now breathe a sigh of relief and proudly display that box of Betty Crocker or Funfetti cake mix you've had hiding in the pantry for celebratory emergencies.

More so than pristinely white vanilla cake mixes or boxes of densely rich devil's food cake, Betty Crocker's eponymously super moist yellow cake mix is the quintessential birthday cake, at least for certain generations. Alongside thick and chocolatey canned frosting, it's hard to find a duo that fires along more of our nostalgic synapses. But even though you can now brandish your boxed cake mix freely, there are several ways to upgrade the classic cake mix combination. By swapping vegetable oil for butter, adding an extra dose of vanilla, or whipping your canned frosting in your mixer, you can take your old favorite to new heights.