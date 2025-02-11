Duff Goldman's Favorite Cake May Surprise You
Duff Goldman is known as the Ace of Cakes for a reason. He's the executive chef of Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, the author of three cookbooks all about baking, and the host of numerous pastry-related Food Network competitions. But nothing proves Goldman's baking bonafides better than his fearless favoritism toward one particular cake. "My absolute favorite cake in the world to eat is Betty Crocker yellow cake with the canned fudge frosting," he told Business Insider. That's right, you can now breathe a sigh of relief and proudly display that box of Betty Crocker or Funfetti cake mix you've had hiding in the pantry for celebratory emergencies.
More so than pristinely white vanilla cake mixes or boxes of densely rich devil's food cake, Betty Crocker's eponymously super moist yellow cake mix is the quintessential birthday cake, at least for certain generations. Alongside thick and chocolatey canned frosting, it's hard to find a duo that fires along more of our nostalgic synapses. But even though you can now brandish your boxed cake mix freely, there are several ways to upgrade the classic cake mix combination. By swapping vegetable oil for butter, adding an extra dose of vanilla, or whipping your canned frosting in your mixer, you can take your old favorite to new heights.
How to make a homemade version of Goldman's favorite cake
Of course, "Ace of Cakes'" Duff Goldman doesn't actually bake and serve Betty Crocker cake mix at his bakery, but he did use those nostalgic flavors to build his own yellow cake recipe. Following Goldman's lead, there are several ways to create an even more delicious homemade cake that tastes much like the mix you remember. In terms of taste, the best way to improve on the classic cake is to round out its flavors. Many cake mixes lean super sweet, and Goldman's favorite is no exception. By using butter, vanilla extract, and even buttermilk in your cake mixture, you'll create a more balanced taste that cuts the sugary sweetness. Eggs are also essential. Unlike white vanilla cakes, yellow cakes use whole eggs, giving the cake its iconic color. In terms of frosting, feel free to prep your favorite chocolate version with an extra dash of vanilla to mimic the birthday party staple. Or, if you'd rather your frosting taste more grown up, add bittersweet chocolate and a splash of espresso.
The other essential component of a processed cake mix that's harder to replicate is texture. To recreate the super fluffy consistency of the cake, it's important to not only use super fine cake flour but to thoroughly sift it as well. That will create a much spongier, softer mix that tastes closer to the boxed original. Now dust off those old wax candles, pick up a container of store-bought sprinkles and prepare to be the hero of your next birthday party.