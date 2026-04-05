This Kansas City Italian Restaurant Doesn't Just Serve Wine — It Makes Its Own

When a restaurant has an extensive wine list, it can give off a feeling of luxury and expertise, making you want to dine even more. However, if a restaurant makes its own wine, then you know you're in for a unique experience rooted in craftsmanship. Garrozo's, a Kansas City Italian restaurant, is one of the few that has served its own bottle to eager guests since 1991. Called the Garozzo Cellars Chianti Classico, the red Italian wine is sold by the bottle at this Midwestern gem — or you can ask for it in a glass if you're dining in.

The Chianti comes straight from Italy and is made from sangiovese, which is a type of Italian grape. It's well-loved for its versatility with a medium-bodied consistency, allowing you to enjoy its richness. Its tannins are characterized by their firmness, so depending on the maturity of the pour, the taste can either be a bit aggressive or have a fruity and velvety mouthfeel. The restaurant's wine also has a dry finish, so sweet-averse folks will be able to enjoy this even more. Here's a helpful tip to help you save money on wine: It's best to go the restaurant on a Sunday to get a bottle for half the price. But of course, for the best experience, avoid the worst food and wine pairing mistakes you can possibly make by diving headfirst into its best flavor matches.