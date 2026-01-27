The Absolute Best Wine To Order When Everyone's Eating Different Dishes

Unless you're out with a bunch of sommeliers, odds are your pals probably have a pretty basic knowledge of wine. For most people, that means white wine is served chilled and red wine at room temperature. This association is strong, so use it to your advantage; a chilled red should tick some boxes and go down easier for even your most white-wine-committed friends. A bit of chill can even improve the taste of some cheaper wines, which you might be getting when taking a restaurant's markup into account.

On top of that, the red wines that are best chilled tend to be more similar to white wines than other reds; they are typically lighter varieties with less tannins (the compounds that give red wines their hearty structure and bitterness). No matter how it's served, a full-bodied, tannin-heavy wine like a Nebbiolo probably won't appeal to the white wine drinkers in your party, but an airier Lambrusco, a sparkling red wine usually served chilled, will have a finish more like a white wine, making it a solid option for the mixed tastes of your party.

But this is just one example; as you peruse the wine list, you can always ask for more guidance. Ultimately, your server is just as likely to recommend a chilled red for steak as they are for fish. Should you really want to stir the pot, whether it's filled with bouillabaisse or beef bourguignon, mention the wonderful article you read that empowered you to stop basing your wine pairings on protein in your main once and for all.