The 5 Restaurants I Always Take Friends To When They Visit Seattle
I didn't move to Seattle in 2018 specifically for its restaurants, but discovering the thriving food scene here has been a most rewarding (and delicious) adventure. I've been writing about the food and beverage industry in the city for five years now, and I've found that Seattle is the kind of city where eating out is practically a sport. After all, there are thousands of restaurants packed into a relatively small land area thanks to all the surrounding waterways.
The Emerald City is definitely a foodie's dream, and I'm not the only one who thinks so — Seattle nabbed the No. 4 spot (Miami was No. 1) on WalletHub's 2025 analysis of best foodie cities, beating out Los Angeles, New York City, and other cities normally seen as top restaurant destinations. You can find everything in Seattle, from pristine seafood and standard Americana fare to mind-blowing Asian, African, European, and Middle Eastern spots often run by creative and experimental chefs fiercely loyal to Pacific Northwest ingredients. It also doesn't hurt that fast food and big national chains are surprisingly scarce within city limits — with the exception of Starbucks, of course. But, even then, there are so many smaller java joints to check out, such as this coffee shop that's supposedly haunted.
Still, it's the sit-down restaurants I put the most thought into when friends and family visit. With literally thousands of restaurants to choose from and limited time to do so, I've developed a list of go-to's. Along with having great ambience, these are the places I take guests when I want to give them a real taste of Seattle.
Zig Zag Cafe is an awesome restaurant hidden under Pike Place Market
I first came to Zig Zag Cafe in 2022 for a friend's birthday dinner, and I've been bringing others back with me for the food and ambience ever since. To start, it's in pretty a neat location tucked alongside an outdoor staircase behind Pike Place Market (Seattle's main downtown attraction). Despite its busy location, Zig Zag Cafe feels like the furthest thing from a tourist trap. If anything, it feels like a secretive break from all the surrounding tourist traps, which is ideal if you're spending your day sightseeing nearby. It's not one of Seattle's speakeasies, but it gives off those kinds of vibes. You can't see through the few windows by the front and past the first couple tables (the rest of it is basically underground), and the staff absolutely does not open the doors until they're ready for dinner. It's dark and cozy, with red-toned lighting illuminating closely packed tables and curved booths. Plus, there's live jazz a few nights a week.
Zig Zag comes off as more of a cocktail lounge than a place for dinner, but you can definitely get your fill here. There's not a huge menu (though the bar side is pretty robust), but there's always fresh fish, and the small plates make it easy to try a bunch of different things if you're in a group. When I first went, we shared fried pork skins with a tasty house aioli, baked oysters, and a delicious gnocchi plate with vegetables. Weirdly, it all seemed to pair perfectly with daiquiris.
Bizarro Italian Cafe really is delightfully bizarre
I'd heard Bizarro had great pasta when some friends invited me to dinner here in 2023, but I didn't know I'd be walking into one of the city's most eccentric-looking restaurants. Many places around here have a couple of zany pieces here and there, but Bizarro is basically covered in it: I'm talking an old bicycle hanging next to a disco ball, necklace-covered chandeliers, paper lanterns, and thrift shop-esque old photos and prints. Oh, and be sure to look for Waldo (of "Where's Waldo?" fame) hiding along the walls. Even the bathrooms are their own weird wonderlands — I don't want to spoil their surprises, but step inside both if you're a cinephile. My friends and I spent so much time talking about the visuals that our entrees' arrival felt like a surprising interlude.
Speaking of entrees, the decor may be the initial draw, but the food really stands on its own. I'm from the New York metro area originally, and I admit I was under the impression that no other region in the nation could top the Italian food I grew up with — Bizarro proved me wrong. Its menu features tasty twists on trattoria classics, such as chili crisp Alfredo, sugar snap pea carbonara, and parpadelle with foraged mushrooms and nuts (honestly, I'm getting hungry writing this). There's also a small but well-curated wine list, which elevates the culinary experience to divine proportions. Sure, I may sound a bit dramatic, but I assure you: If you're into pasta and unique settings, this is Seattle's finest.
Nue might just have the most interesting menu in Seattle
Bizarro has its wild decor, but at Nue, it's the food that sparks conversation of the unconventional. A quirky Capitol Hill restaurant specializing in global cuisines, Nue offers unique, memorable dishes often overlooked at other internationally focused restaurants. I mean, where else can you order water beetles as an appetizer, or get a flight of different butters from around the world?
I took some friends visiting from California and New York here a few years ago, and the Thai water beetles we ordered took centerstage. While not everyone tried the dish, those who didn't enjoyed watching the rest of us take bites while we described the oddly tame, candy-like flavors. I've been back several times since and haven't ordered them again (my partner refuses to eat them, and I don't want to eat two large bugs by myself regardless of the taste), but each time I've spotted other groups going through the same experience.
That said, there are plenty of other conversation-worthy dishes to choose from here that don't trigger entomophobia. Most items are served as small plates, so it pays to pick a bunch of different items and sample flavors from around the world. From Caribbean pineapple cornbread to South African "bunny chow" (a type of chicken masala) to Chinese Chengdu wings, Nue is a prime example of Seattle's willingness to explore flavors that aren't native to the region.
Gainsbourg shows French cuisine doesn't need to be fancy
French restaurants have this image of being upscale thanks to the cuisine being rooted in meticulous techniques and exquisite presentation. Nevertheless, Gainsbourg proves handedly that French dishes don't need to come with white tablecloths. Eschewing American perceptions of what French dining should look like, Gainsbourg's kitchen is right out in the open, behind the bar top, and serves a short-ish menu revolving around French comfort food. It doesn't change often aside from a few daily specials, which is great since expansive menus are a red flag for French restaurants anyway.
I typically take guests here as a break between the busier parts of their trip; Gainsbourg is incredibly laid back, with dive-bar vibes and French arthouse movies projected onto a wall. Needing a moment of relaxation is no excuse not to eat well, and the food here is easily some of the best French food you can find in Seattle. I didn't even know I liked duck confit before, but this place makes it so succulent and savory I can't resist. I may be a bit biased because, conveniently, Gainsbourg is also just around the corner from where I live. Because of how casual it looks from the outside, I didn't even know just how good it was until a neighbor insisted on taking me there one day five years ago. I've been coming back ever since with out-of-town visitors, all of whom given rave reviews.
Cafe Arta is an unassuming Mediterranean gem
Seattle has quite a few good Greek and Mediterranean restaurants, but I have to say that Cafe Arta beats them all in deliciousness. Full disclosure: I briefly worked at this casual Ravenna neighborhood restaurant when I first moved to Seattle. However, I keep going back for the food — as many food service workers can tell you, this is not at all typical regarding one's current or former workplace. I especially like to go when I have guests in town I'm trying to keep cheerful on one of Seattle's infamous rainy days, though I also gladly bring those whose past experiences with Mediterranean cuisine didn't stray far beyond the gyro truck.
There are gyros here though, along with all the usual staples such as souvlaki, falafel, and baklava. But man, it all tastes fresher and richer than any to-go sandwich off a truck, or even in most Mediterranean restaurants. The sandwiches don't come overly smothered in tzatziki either (the sauce is still there but it's nicely balanced), so you can actually taste all the ingredients within. This place also serves the hands-down best avgolemono soup I've ever had, with notes of lemon and warm, homey goodness. Bowls of this soup, plus board games in Arta's cozy wood-paneled basement section (where tables comfortably seat four to six people), is the best way to win over visitors during dreary weather. Plus, if you have any beer lovers among your visitors, there's an impressive selection of 18 rotating beers on draft.