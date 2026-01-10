The 5 Restaurants I Always Take Friends To When They Visit Seattle

I didn't move to Seattle in 2018 specifically for its restaurants, but discovering the thriving food scene here has been a most rewarding (and delicious) adventure. I've been writing about the food and beverage industry in the city for five years now, and I've found that Seattle is the kind of city where eating out is practically a sport. After all, there are thousands of restaurants packed into a relatively small land area thanks to all the surrounding waterways.

The Emerald City is definitely a foodie's dream, and I'm not the only one who thinks so — Seattle nabbed the No. 4 spot (Miami was No. 1) on WalletHub's 2025 analysis of best foodie cities, beating out Los Angeles, New York City, and other cities normally seen as top restaurant destinations. You can find everything in Seattle, from pristine seafood and standard Americana fare to mind-blowing Asian, African, European, and Middle Eastern spots often run by creative and experimental chefs fiercely loyal to Pacific Northwest ingredients. It also doesn't hurt that fast food and big national chains are surprisingly scarce within city limits — with the exception of Starbucks, of course. But, even then, there are so many smaller java joints to check out, such as this coffee shop that's supposedly haunted.

Still, it's the sit-down restaurants I put the most thought into when friends and family visit. With literally thousands of restaurants to choose from and limited time to do so, I've developed a list of go-to's. Along with having great ambience, these are the places I take guests when I want to give them a real taste of Seattle.