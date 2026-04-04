Ina Garten Loves To Chow At This Italian Restaurant In NYC Led By A James Beard Awarded Chef

Even restaurants absent accolades can be hard to get into in New York City, so Lilia's popularity is not a surprise. Advance availability of primetime tables at, say, 8 p.m. on a Saturday, are vanishingly rare. The only available weekend slots well into the next month at press time were on a single Friday, between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. in the afternoon. Any availability at all is an improvement from a few years ago, however, and scant walk-ins have been known to nab spots at the bar, or score outdoor seats. Unlike the speakeasy-styled 4 Charles Prime Rib in Manhattan, you can probably visit Lilia if your heart is truly set on it.

Once you're in, you should definitely get the pasta. The mafaldine with pink peppercorns has been buzzed about for years; the pasta's dainty, ruffled edges seemingly populate as many social media posts as actual bowls. The sheep's milk cheese agnolotti also provides pillows of creamy flavor, and other items, such as black bass and a chicken thigh and leg combo, are also available. There is also a grilled lamb steak on the menu, but not the IYKYK variety Garten mentioned. You can always ask your server what hidden plates might also delight — the worst they can say is none. In any case, you have enough time to get over any lingering rejection before you secure your next visit to the enduring hot spot.