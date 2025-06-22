How Ina Garten Cooks Her Steaks On The Grill To Absolute Perfection Every Time
Almost everyone has their own idea about the best way to cook a steak. Grilling, searing in a cast iron pan, sous vide, reverse sear — you have so many options. And that comes after the debate over what cut of steak is right for the job — filet, ribeye, New York strip, and sirloin to just name a few. Chef Michael Symon personally prefers a more affordable flank or skirt steak on the grill. Clearly, when it comes to how to cook pretty much anything, some opinions hold a lot more weight than others. That's why we'll roll with Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, and her take on the subject of grilling a steak to perfection.
In an Instagram video, Garten admits that she actually used to be nervous when cooking a steak. "We all know what it's like to buy a beautiful cut of meat and accidentally ruin it," she says. But after learning a tip from Mark Lobel of Lobel's Meat Market in Manhattan, Garten says she now can cook a perfect steak every time. So how does she do it? It starts with a 1½-inch thick steak (Garten's go-to is a New York strip), a charcoal grill, and an optional glass of wine for sipping.
A New York strip, hot coals, and the indirect cooking method
To start, Ina Garten says to let the coals burn to high heat on one side only in your charcoal grill, leaving the other side cold. Sear the 1½-inch thick steak for two minutes over the hot coals, then flip and sear it on the other side for another two minutes. Garten says she actually uses a timer because she gets distracted easily, so that could prove helpful for nailing the timing if that sounds like you as well.
After the steak has seared on both sides, move it to indirect heat on the cold side of your charcoal grill. Cover the grill and let the steak cook eight minutes for rare or 10 minutes for medium. For reference, a rare steak should be between 120 and 125 degrees Fahrenheit when measured with a meat thermometer, while a medium steak should be between 140 and145 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you've pulled your beautifully cooked piece of meat off the grill, place it on a plate, cover with aluminum foil, and let it rest for 10 minutes.
If you can trust anyone when it comes to grilling a steak, you certainly can trust the Barefoot Contessa. Using this direct and indirect three-step grilling method, Garten says you'll end up with a perfectly cooked New York strip every single time.