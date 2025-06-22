How Ina Garten Cooks Her Steaks On The Grill To Absolute Perfection Every Time

Almost everyone has their own idea about the best way to cook a steak. Grilling, searing in a cast iron pan, sous vide, reverse sear — you have so many options. And that comes after the debate over what cut of steak is right for the job — filet, ribeye, New York strip, and sirloin to just name a few. Chef Michael Symon personally prefers a more affordable flank or skirt steak on the grill. Clearly, when it comes to how to cook pretty much anything, some opinions hold a lot more weight than others. That's why we'll roll with Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, and her take on the subject of grilling a steak to perfection.

In an Instagram video, Garten admits that she actually used to be nervous when cooking a steak. "We all know what it's like to buy a beautiful cut of meat and accidentally ruin it," she says. But after learning a tip from Mark Lobel of Lobel's Meat Market in Manhattan, Garten says she now can cook a perfect steak every time. So how does she do it? It starts with a 1½-inch thick steak (Garten's go-to is a New York strip), a charcoal grill, and an optional glass of wine for sipping.