Once You Try Gordon Ramsay's Mashed Potato Tip You'll Never Go Back

When it comes to cooking mashed potatoes, there are a ton of tips out there. Some say that sour cream is the secret ingredient you need to add to mashed potatoes for a perfect tangy finish, while others say that using a ricer instead of a potato masher is actually the way to get a perfectly creamy result. Chef, restaurateur, and general culinary mastermind Gordon Ramsay takes a different approach, however. His key to perfect mashed potatoes: using reduced, seasoned cream in place of milk.

He doesn't just add cream straight-up to cooked potatoes. Instead, he takes the time to heat and season the cream while the potatoes are cooking, and reduces it for a few minutes. You can certainly season your heavy cream to suit your own tastes, or you can use Ramsay's additions — he loads up the saucepan with nutmeg, bay leaves, garlic, salt, and pepper. When it comes to seasoning, some recommend seasoning the water you're cooking your mashed potatoes in with a sprig of rosemary or thyme as well. But you can certainly do this Ramsay style and add some sprigs of herbs to your cream as it heats (just be sure to follow Ramsay's advice and pass your seasoned cream through a strainer before you add it to your mashed potatoes).