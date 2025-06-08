The Seasoning Step You're Forgetting When Making Mashed Potatoes

It's a well-known fact that the seasoning on mashed potatoes can make or break the dish. Too much salt makes it hard to eat, but too little leaves it bland. So, why wait to season the tubers until the final moment? Adding different seasonings to the boiling water the potatoes cook in allows you to flavor them from the inside out. If you forget to season them until after they're cooked, you miss an opportunity for flavor (unless you add a dollop of sour cream to your mash – that's a go-to way to amp up the taste in any scenario).

Think of it like seasoning pasta water. Adding the salt to the water gives the noodles more flavor. The same concept applies to mashed potatoes. Potatoes are starchy, which is why adding salt is such a crucial step to making good mash. Once in the boiling water, the potatoes' starches start to expand and break down, which helps them absorb salt better. There isn't just one way to salt the boiling water. There are plenty of easy seasoning methods, allowing home cooks to add their own unique flair to their mash. If you're wary of over-salting, try adding a tablespoon of salt per pound of potatoes in the water. However, if creamier potatoes are your dream dish, try a larger helping of the stuff — 1 cup for every 2 cups of potatoes – since whatever dairy you add (milk, yogurt, sour cream, creamy, protein-packed cottage cheese, etc.) will tone down the salinity.