The Seasoning Step You're Forgetting When Making Mashed Potatoes
It's a well-known fact that the seasoning on mashed potatoes can make or break the dish. Too much salt makes it hard to eat, but too little leaves it bland. So, why wait to season the tubers until the final moment? Adding different seasonings to the boiling water the potatoes cook in allows you to flavor them from the inside out. If you forget to season them until after they're cooked, you miss an opportunity for flavor (unless you add a dollop of sour cream to your mash – that's a go-to way to amp up the taste in any scenario).
Think of it like seasoning pasta water. Adding the salt to the water gives the noodles more flavor. The same concept applies to mashed potatoes. Potatoes are starchy, which is why adding salt is such a crucial step to making good mash. Once in the boiling water, the potatoes' starches start to expand and break down, which helps them absorb salt better. There isn't just one way to salt the boiling water. There are plenty of easy seasoning methods, allowing home cooks to add their own unique flair to their mash. If you're wary of over-salting, try adding a tablespoon of salt per pound of potatoes in the water. However, if creamier potatoes are your dream dish, try a larger helping of the stuff — 1 cup for every 2 cups of potatoes – since whatever dairy you add (milk, yogurt, sour cream, creamy, protein-packed cottage cheese, etc.) will tone down the salinity.
Perfecting your mashed potato seasoning technique
Since potatoes soak up the flavor of whatever they are being boiled with, your creativity has no limits when it comes to which seasonings to add. Herbs, like rosemary and thyme, are great to toss in, giving the spuds an aromatic flavor. Throwing a bay leaf or garlic also helps amplify the taste, turning bland mashed potatoes into a delicious side. And if you really want to add some pizzazz to your mashed potatoes, you could try boiling them with the skins on, which adds texture to the dish and gives them some chewiness and increases their nutritional content. If you want a more earthly, rustic mash, ditch the potato peeler next time.
To take the flavor a step further, swap the boiling water for chicken or beef stock. Stock already has some aromatics in it, and boiling the potatoes in it takes away the extra step of buying herbs if you're in a bind. Add a little salt and butter before mashing, and the result is delicious, savory mashed potatoes that top all others. Make sure not to add too much seasoning after, or the potatoes might be too salty. For an extra savory kick at the end, add some brown butter to give mashed potatoes the creamy finishing touch they need.