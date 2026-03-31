Will Ina Garten Grace The World With Her Own Restaurant Someday?

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Bestselling cookbook author and Emmy-winning TV star Ina Garten has long been known for her culinary prowess, leading many to wonder whether she'd ever open her own eatery. Speaking to host Kerry Diamond on the Radio Cherry Bombe podcast, the Barefoot Contessa expressed admiration for those working in the restaurant business but explained that it's not for her. "We will definitely not have an Ina Garten restaurant. I think that's the hardest work on the planet," she said. "It's just grueling. Everybody crammed into a small space."

She recalled reading Bill Buford's memoir, "Heat," chronicling his time training as a cooking apprentice under ex-Food Network chef Mario Batali, and being struck by the passage where the author said the kitchen was so packed that he didn't know where his body could fit. "That kind of pressure, I understand why people get an adrenaline rush from it, but I couldn't do that anymore. No, I love what I do," Garten said.

Garten has done her share of high-pressure food service work. She spent 15 years as a caterer and 20 years operating the specialty food store Barefoot Contessa, which she and her husband, Jeffrey, purchased in the Hamptons, on Long Island, New York, in 1978. The store became extremely popular, acclaimed for its high-quality food and style, serving baguettes, chicken salad, and more. In 1996, ready for a new challenge, Garten sold the store to the manager and the chef and turned to writing cookbooks.