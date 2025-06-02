13 Former Food Network TV Stars We Don't Hear Much From Anymore

What would our lives be like now if people such as Emeril Lagasse, Ina Garten, and Alton Brown never graced our TV screens? There's no doubt that the Food Network and all its shows have had a major influence on how we view cooking and food, and several shows and chefs stand out among the others. However, many of the stars that made Food Network successful seem to have dropped out of sight. Some left voluntarily and others were let go, but once they were no longer on the Food Network, a lot of them seemed to have become fairly quiet.

What if you just think they've become quiet? These former Food Network stars are still active and living their lives, but the fragmenting of media means it's harder to keep up with everyone once they left what had been a central gathering point for cooking. It used to be that, if you couldn't find a chef on the Food Network, you'd likely find them on PBS or commercial TV. Now, with so many different channels and ways to consume media, people have many more options for paths they want to take — and that's if they stay in the culinary world. Let's catch up with 13 former Food Network stars we don't hear much from anymore and see what they've been up to.