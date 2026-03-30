Costco's Newest Bourbon Honors Its Iconic Food Court Hot Dog (And Everyone Wants A Bottle)

Costco sells just about everything. Where else can you buy kitchen appliances, a real Meyer lemon tree, and a deal-of-a-lifetime $1.50 hot dog combo all at once? If you thought Costco maxed out its ability to sell interesting items, think again. The chain just introduced a new hot dog-inspired bourbon called "I Got That Dog In Me."

If you want to snag a bottle, be prepared to pay. It costs $86 for a 750-milliliter bottle, and you can only purchase one per Costco membership. Still, some say paying almost $90 for anything aged 11-plus years is a good deal; if you're a fan of the hot dog deal and limited-edition merchandise, it could be worth the purchase. However, you have to move quickly. The bottles are selling out fast, so if your nearby Costco offers it, this is a run-don't-walk situation.

The bourbon is in partnership with Rare Character, which is known for offering specialty, limited-edition whiskeys. Based on images of the bottle, it's 126 proof (or 63% alcohol by volume) and labeled as "Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey." Interestingly, it doesn't appear that Costco has put out any sort of announcement about the bourbon, but it didn't take eagle-eyed fans long to spot it in stores.