Costco's Newest Bourbon Honors Its Iconic Food Court Hot Dog (And Everyone Wants A Bottle)
Costco sells just about everything. Where else can you buy kitchen appliances, a real Meyer lemon tree, and a deal-of-a-lifetime $1.50 hot dog combo all at once? If you thought Costco maxed out its ability to sell interesting items, think again. The chain just introduced a new hot dog-inspired bourbon called "I Got That Dog In Me."
If you want to snag a bottle, be prepared to pay. It costs $86 for a 750-milliliter bottle, and you can only purchase one per Costco membership. Still, some say paying almost $90 for anything aged 11-plus years is a good deal; if you're a fan of the hot dog deal and limited-edition merchandise, it could be worth the purchase. However, you have to move quickly. The bottles are selling out fast, so if your nearby Costco offers it, this is a run-don't-walk situation.
The bourbon is in partnership with Rare Character, which is known for offering specialty, limited-edition whiskeys. Based on images of the bottle, it's 126 proof (or 63% alcohol by volume) and labeled as "Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey." Interestingly, it doesn't appear that Costco has put out any sort of announcement about the bourbon, but it didn't take eagle-eyed fans long to spot it in stores.
Customers are excited to get their hands on this bourbon
Based on customer reviews, the bourbon is worth the purchase. "Just cracked mine and it's really good. All the notes mentioned are on point, a good musty, leather spice, marshmallow galore," one person wrote in r/DMVWhisky, giving the bourbon an "8/10" total score. Others who haven't tried it still say they'd purchase it just for its label, regardless of how it tastes. "I don't really buy bourbon to look at it on the shelf, but I'd proudly display this lol. Great label from Rare Character, as always," one person wrote in a r/Costco_alcohol Reddit thread.
Something to note, though, is that both Reddit threads mention finding the bourbon at Washington, D.C. Costco locations. It's worth calling and asking your local Costco to see if the bourbon appears there, but it's possible it's just a special release at limited stores in the D.C. area. If you're a fan of Costco's Kirkland whiskey, though, it's certainly worth trying to find this bourbon.