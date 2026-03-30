Costco's $100 Meyer Lemon Tree Has Some Shoppers Questioning What Actually Arrives On Their Doorsteps

Costco has gained a cult following through the years for its affordable prices, bulk products, and just about any of its highly profitable Kirkland Signature products. With that said, there are still a handful of products worth avoiding. Some users have called out the chain's $100 Meyer lemon tree as one of those purchases you should skip — mostly because the product that arrives doesn't seem to match the description.

The tree has 4.3 stars on Costco's website with more than 400 reviews, but there's a common theme among the negative reviews. One user said they received a "12-inch tree" instead of the 35-inch one. Another left a similar review, and another. The Alder & Oak Improved Meyer Lemon Tree is available on Costco's website, and it says the shipping size is 35 inches, excluding the height of the pot. This suggests the lemon tree should be that height when it arrives; it can grow to be anywhere between 6 and 15 feet tall, but buyers say it's arriving much smaller.