You Only Need 3 Ingredients And 60 Seconds For The Absolute Best Balsamic Dressing

Do you love homemade salad dressing, but feel like you never have enough time to make it? Fortunately, there is one delicious recipe you can make in a snap, and it only requires three common ingredients: balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. Considering balsamic vinegar is rich and slightly sweet, Dijon mustard gives this condiment a sharp and savory kick. Olive oil tempers the acidity of both ingredients and makes a smooth and mellow salad dressing everyone is sure to enjoy. Yet, in order to make this dressing taste ultra flavorful, you need to use quality ingredients.

Specifically, when it comes to the differences between red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar, the former is made from fermented red wine, while balsamic vinegar is made by reducing unfermented grape juice. Balsamic vinegar tends to have a sweeter, more complex flavor profile than other vinegars. Therefore, before you make this simple salad dressing, follow three tips to help you avoid buying subpar balsamic vinegar and select a variety made only from 100% grapes that includes zero additives.

Additionally, choose a Dijon mustard that best suits your tastebuds, whether it's smooth, grainy, or spicy. Lastly, to give your dressing maximum nutrients and a richer flavor, use cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil. When you're ready to make your dressing, simply combine your vinegar and mustard in a bowl. Then, slowly whisk in your olive oil which, in no time, creates a tasty, perfectly emulsified salad dressing.