You Only Need 3 Ingredients And 60 Seconds For The Absolute Best Balsamic Dressing
Do you love homemade salad dressing, but feel like you never have enough time to make it? Fortunately, there is one delicious recipe you can make in a snap, and it only requires three common ingredients: balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. Considering balsamic vinegar is rich and slightly sweet, Dijon mustard gives this condiment a sharp and savory kick. Olive oil tempers the acidity of both ingredients and makes a smooth and mellow salad dressing everyone is sure to enjoy. Yet, in order to make this dressing taste ultra flavorful, you need to use quality ingredients.
Specifically, when it comes to the differences between red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar, the former is made from fermented red wine, while balsamic vinegar is made by reducing unfermented grape juice. Balsamic vinegar tends to have a sweeter, more complex flavor profile than other vinegars. Therefore, before you make this simple salad dressing, follow three tips to help you avoid buying subpar balsamic vinegar and select a variety made only from 100% grapes that includes zero additives.
Additionally, choose a Dijon mustard that best suits your tastebuds, whether it's smooth, grainy, or spicy. Lastly, to give your dressing maximum nutrients and a richer flavor, use cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil. When you're ready to make your dressing, simply combine your vinegar and mustard in a bowl. Then, slowly whisk in your olive oil which, in no time, creates a tasty, perfectly emulsified salad dressing.
Tips for making the best homemade balsamic salad dressing
For starters, to give this three-ingredient dressing the perfect balance of acidity and fat, use balsamic vinegar and olive oil on a 1:2 ratio. Using twice as much oil than vinegar ensures your dressing has an extra creamy texture and a more even, well-rounded taste. That being said, this recipe is incredibly versatile, so don't be afraid to use different ratios when building your homemade salad dressing. Use more oil for a more subdued flavor, or add more vinegar for a tangier bite. Measurements aside, make sure to always season your dressing with salt and pepper for the best overall flavor.
While this foolproof dressing is delicious on its own, feel free to play around with the ingredients for a slightly different flavor. For example, if you want a sweeter dressing, add a small amount of honey or maple syrup to your vinegar base before whisking in your olive oil. Better yet, use a complementary jam like currant or fig for a more fruit-forward flavor. Just make sure to whisk your dressing long enough to break down any residual clumps of fruit.
Alternatively, for a more savory kick, add in some aromatic ingredients like garlic and shallots. To maintain your dressing's uniform consistency, simply grate a clove (or two) of garlic and part of a shallot directly into your dressing base. Or, to simplify preparation, skip the fresh extras and use garlic powder and dried onion flakes instead.