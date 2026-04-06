Yes, Canned Tuna Is Cooked: Here's How It's Made

The humble can of tuna is the unsung hero of many a kitchen. From the nostalgic taste of tuna noodle casserole to elevated tuna salad sandwiches, canned tuna is versatile, convenient, and a pantry staple for many. Many of us have never given a ton of thought to exactly how a massive tuna becomes the cooked, flaky goodness you have at the ready in your pantry. While all canned tuna is cooked, much of the stuff you find on grocery store shelves has actually been cooked twice.

While the tuna cooking process can certainly differ from one facility to another, it seems that most tuna processing plants follow the same general steps. First, tuna are cleaned and then pressure-cooked using steam. This first stage of the cooking process isn't just to cook the tuna — it also makes it easier for processors to remove skin and bones. Once the tuna is cooked and fully cleaned, the canning process begins. The high heat used during canning and sealing cooks the tuna a second time, which also sterilizes the cans. From there, cans of tuna are shipped to grocery stores and eventually make their way to your cart and your kitchen, where you can use them to create a bright, fresh, herby dill-infused tuna salad or a no-cook addition to elevate your favorite weeknight pasta.