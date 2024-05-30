Canned Tuna Is The No-Cook Addition Your Weeknight Pasta Needs

As far as a tuna pasta dish goes, any canned tuna will technically suffice, but some are going to add more to the pasta than others. Tuna stored in water is perfectly fine, but of course water won't contribute anything to your dish in terms of flavor. Plus, you'll want to drain that water anyway so that it doesn't water down your pasta when the tuna is added. With this in mind, tuna that's canned in oil (usually olive oil) is a great choice since it adds more richness to your dish. You can still drain the oil from the can if you'd like — there'll be enough oil in the fish itself to make a difference in rounding out the dish's flavor profile, especially compared to tuna canned in water.

When it comes to which pasta to use, again, the choice is ultimately yours. Some recipes call for a long noodle like spaghetti or linguine, while others opt for a sturdy short noodle such as penne or farfalle. You can also lightly toss your tuna in the pasta to keep it from breaking apart too much, or you can stir it into your pasta sauce to let it incorporate within the dish. Ultimately, there are no strict rules here, so don't be afraid to use whichever pasta or recipe speaks to you! And with a formula as easy and satisfying as this, it's likely you'll be making it a few more times anyway.