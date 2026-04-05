'Worst $44 Dollars I've Ever Spent': Why Shoppers Hate On This Bourbon
A good bourbon is complex, smooth, and balanced. So when shoppers discovered the Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon, many found it off-putting. Matured for just two years — which is typically the minimum for bourbon — with an extra nine months in a maple syrup cask, the bottle failed to prove itself in the world of spirit connoisseurs. According to one taster on Bourbon Culture, a website dedicated to reviewing bourbon, as soon as you open the bottle, it emanates a chemical-like scent that's enough to throw anyone off. "That sharp scent gradually turns into something like boot polish as the dram goes on," they continued.
Some folks on Reddit even said, "Worst $44 dollars I've ever spent. I'm not sure what it is, but it's not bourbon." That same commenter likened the smell to gin because of its sharpness, when bourbon should instead come across as a balanced marriage of fruity, woody, and sweet aromas. Reviewers went on to express that the bourbon doesn't have enough body, and each sip is overpowered by a cloyingly sweet flavor. But the real turn-off is perhaps the harsh quality it leaves on the tongue, stopping you from going back for another sip.
For $44, you can find a much better bottle than this one. While you can improve the taste of cheap bourbon with a blender, we're not sure if there's still something to save here. This is probably a bourbon to leave on the shelf. But where did Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon go wrong?
Why the Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon falls short
The overpowering sweetness from The Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon is introduced once it's poured into barrels with a trace of maple syrup from previous use. This isn't a new technique, as some bottles get the same treatment, resulting in a sweeter sip — but it's not that common. Similarly flavored bottles, however, seem to achieve a more harmonious quality, where the sweetness, while prominent, is accompanied by other notes, so it's not too overwhelming.
There are plenty of cheap, highly regarded bourbons that are worth your buck, and knowing the rules to follow when buying bourbon can come in handy. For instance, the bottle itself can tell you a lot about its quality. You want to watch out for how long it was aged for and opt for something around four to eight years, though some people prefer up to 12 years for a more robust taste.
At first sip, you should detect hints of oak, caramel, vanilla, and other interesting notes, depending on the brand. It should also have its own personality, without one flavor contradicting the other. Consequently, the aroma should possess a delightful complexity that adds to the experience. But at the end of the day, a great bourbon is a bourbon you love, so explore the world of this drink and its many expressions, and you might develop a deeper appreciation for it.