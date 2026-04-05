'Worst $44 Dollars I've Ever Spent': Why Shoppers Hate On This Bourbon

A good bourbon is complex, smooth, and balanced. So when shoppers discovered the Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon, many found it off-putting. Matured for just two years — which is typically the minimum for bourbon — with an extra nine months in a maple syrup cask, the bottle failed to prove itself in the world of spirit connoisseurs. According to one taster on Bourbon Culture, a website dedicated to reviewing bourbon, as soon as you open the bottle, it emanates a chemical-like scent that's enough to throw anyone off. "That sharp scent gradually turns into something like boot polish as the dram goes on," they continued.

Some folks on Reddit even said, "Worst $44 dollars I've ever spent. I'm not sure what it is, but it's not bourbon." That same commenter likened the smell to gin because of its sharpness, when bourbon should instead come across as a balanced marriage of fruity, woody, and sweet aromas. Reviewers went on to express that the bourbon doesn't have enough body, and each sip is overpowered by a cloyingly sweet flavor. But the real turn-off is perhaps the harsh quality it leaves on the tongue, stopping you from going back for another sip.

For $44, you can find a much better bottle than this one. While you can improve the taste of cheap bourbon with a blender, we're not sure if there's still something to save here. This is probably a bourbon to leave on the shelf. But where did Gray Skies Distillery Breakfast Bourbon go wrong?