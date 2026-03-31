The Pizza Trend That's Sticking Around In 2026

Pizza has been around for centuries, and while it's a classic dish that has strong roots in Italy, there are plenty of interpretations of the dish all over the globe. There are even pizza trends that pop up every now and then. And in 2026, here's what's going to stick around: a spicy slice. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Ben Glazer, co-owner of Alex's Washington Gardens and WG Pizzas, to see how his restaurant is interpreting this craze and just how much people are going nuts about it. "Our best-selling pizza, the Pizza a la Vodka, is a take on a vodka pasta but features Calabrian chiles, which customers always say has a nice kick to it," he told us. When it was first released, it was the only spicy option on the menu, but due to the demand, the restaurant decided to keep it as a mainstay.

"Additionally, in December, we partnered with the chefs from the Michelin-recommended Superkhana International, and they created an achar hot honey pizza with pepperoni, which was a unique spin on a beloved classic!" Glazer added. It seems that customers like a variety of heat levels, and the other toppings themselves usually impact what they prefer. For instance, customers tend to enjoy the Pizza a la Vodka at a medium-level spice. While the most popular pizza style and topping in the U.S. prove that classics stand the test of time, it looks like spicy flavors are here to stay for now.