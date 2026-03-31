The Pizza Trend That's Sticking Around In 2026
Pizza has been around for centuries, and while it's a classic dish that has strong roots in Italy, there are plenty of interpretations of the dish all over the globe. There are even pizza trends that pop up every now and then. And in 2026, here's what's going to stick around: a spicy slice. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Ben Glazer, co-owner of Alex's Washington Gardens and WG Pizzas, to see how his restaurant is interpreting this craze and just how much people are going nuts about it. "Our best-selling pizza, the Pizza a la Vodka, is a take on a vodka pasta but features Calabrian chiles, which customers always say has a nice kick to it," he told us. When it was first released, it was the only spicy option on the menu, but due to the demand, the restaurant decided to keep it as a mainstay.
"Additionally, in December, we partnered with the chefs from the Michelin-recommended Superkhana International, and they created an achar hot honey pizza with pepperoni, which was a unique spin on a beloved classic!" Glazer added. It seems that customers like a variety of heat levels, and the other toppings themselves usually impact what they prefer. For instance, customers tend to enjoy the Pizza a la Vodka at a medium-level spice. While the most popular pizza style and topping in the U.S. prove that classics stand the test of time, it looks like spicy flavors are here to stay for now.
Pizzas are having a spicy moment
Spicy pizzas are all the rage, but that doesn't mean everything is simply drizzled in hot sauce. Red pepper flakes are an option, introducing heat without overwhelming the existing flavor. Meanwhile, at WG Pizzas, hot honey with pepperoni pizza tastes like a fated match. Home cooks can even add sauces to pizza to add a piquant kick, including curry sauce and spicy tomato sauce. At the same time, chipotle aioli drizzle is divine on cheesy slices.
Chiles are a great way to add flavor, and you can even do it without adding too much heat by removing the seeds. But you can also mellow down the spice by introducing dairy, like milk and sour cream. So, when working with something like Calabrian or Hatch green chiles, try pairing it with a creamy sauce to take the spiciness down a notch. In adding spiciness, however, it's important to think about the overall balance. You want other ingredients to shine instead of just being overpowered by the fiery notes. For Glazer, it's all about adjusting other elements to make way for the new flavor. "Since the Pizza a la Vodka is made with Calabrian chiles, we paired it with a smoked mozzarella instead of regular mozzarella to enhance the natural smokiness of the chilis," he said. "This is paired with our decadent vodka sauce, creating a great balance on each bite."
Since there are many ways to bring heat to pizza, even those who can't handle a tongue-numbing flavor will find something to enjoy. As such, you don't have to miss out on the biggest pizza craze that's happening in 2026.