The Fast Food Chain With The Healthiest Fries
Fast food fries are always delicious, but not always the healthiest. When it comes to flavor, it can be hard to replicate the crispiness and saltiness of places like McDonald's when trying to make them at home. However, with the delicious flavor comes the risk of potential health costs. Luckily, there is a fast food chain whose fries are slightly more nutritious than others. According to a PlushCare study, In-N-Out's oil-crisped spuds are the healthiest fast food fry choice overall in the United States.
Fast food typically isn't the most nutritious option, but In-N-Out's fries are the way to go if you are looking to be more health-conscious. With a regular order of fries containing 360 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, and 150 milligrams of sodium, these fries are a much lighter option. Of course, portion size is a factor, but In-N-Out won't necessarily tip the scale. In-N-Out is known for cooking its fries in 100% sunflower oil using fresh-cut potatoes, but the healthier way of cooking does affect the crispiness. Many report that its fries tend to be on the soggier side, but asking for them to be "well done" can solve that issue.
How In-N-Out's fries compare to other brands
In-N-Out's fries being the healthiest doesn't mean you need to cut out other brands, but there is quite a difference in the calorie count. Some of the unhealthiest fries belong to Five Guys, with a whopping 953 calories for a medium fry. While they may be delicious, its fries should probably not be on regular rotation in your diet. McDonald's came in second for healthiest fries in the PlushCare study, with 320 calories, 2 grams of saturated fat, and 260 milligrams of sodium for a medium order. This could be another option to choose from in terms of healthier fries, in case In-N-Out isn't your top choice.
The main factors to look out for when choosing fast food fries are the sodium and saturated fat levels. With In-N-Out having the lowest in both categories out of all fast food chains, this is the place to go for french fry lovers concerned with nutrition. The use of sunflower oil when cooking helps to keep the saturated fat content low, as it's an unsaturated fat. Chowhound's own ranking of fast food french fries may not place In-N-Out at the top based on flavor, but at least you can take comfort in knowing that they're the best for you.