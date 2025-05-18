The Fast Food Chain With The Healthiest Fries

Fast food fries are always delicious, but not always the healthiest. When it comes to flavor, it can be hard to replicate the crispiness and saltiness of places like McDonald's when trying to make them at home. However, with the delicious flavor comes the risk of potential health costs. Luckily, there is a fast food chain whose fries are slightly more nutritious than others. According to a PlushCare study, In-N-Out's oil-crisped spuds are the healthiest fast food fry choice overall in the United States.

Fast food typically isn't the most nutritious option, but In-N-Out's fries are the way to go if you are looking to be more health-conscious. With a regular order of fries containing 360 calories, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, and 150 milligrams of sodium, these fries are a much lighter option. Of course, portion size is a factor, but In-N-Out won't necessarily tip the scale. In-N-Out is known for cooking its fries in 100% sunflower oil using fresh-cut potatoes, but the healthier way of cooking does affect the crispiness. Many report that its fries tend to be on the soggier side, but asking for them to be "well done" can solve that issue.