Bad Grocery Stores Will Usually Have One Red Flag In Common

We all tend to have our go-to grocery stores, whether due to proximity, good deals or everyday prices, or even just the vibe. But every now and then, you might want or need to explore a new spot. When you do, there's one thing you should always be on the lookout for: cleanliness. Among the many grocery shopping mistakes people make, overlooking the state of a store's environment is one that can potentially lead to serious issues, including getting sick. Dirty shelves, sticky floors, and grimy aisles don't just make for an unpleasant shopping experience — they're a big ol' red flag that something might be off behind the scenes.

As you browse the aisles, be mindful of certain cleanliness concerns. It's understandable if the store gets a bit messy during peak hours, but what you really want to watch for are signs of persistent neglect that suggest larger issues. Look for food storage problems, spills in the dairy aisle, and leaks or messes in the meat section. Unpleasant odors or stains that have clearly been overlooked for a while — especially around perishable items — are all signs of deeper, ongoing problems that shouldn't be ignored. The overall condition of a store is often a reflection of how much effort is put into keeping both customers and products safe.