Bobby Flay's Top Tip For Grilled Meat That Tastes Restaurant Quality

If you've spent any significant amount of time watching shows on Food Network, you already know that chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Bobby Flay is the king of the grill. As the producer and host of shows like "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction" and "Boy Meets Grill with Bobby Flay," the man knows his way around cooking over a flame. One of his go-to recommendations for grilling is very simple: only flip your meat once.

In a YouTube video, Bobby Flay shared some of his top grilling tips, and his number one piece of advice was to simply leave whatever you put on the grill alone. It's a hotly debated piece of advice, and some even say that flipping your steak only once for the best result is a myth. That said, most of us grill enthusiasts have been there, eagerly waiting for steaks or burgers to cook, wondering whether we should give it a few extra flips in hopes that it'll cook faster or more evenly. Flay recommends the hands-off approach. Leaving food alone — and letting the grill do its job — even snagged a spot on a Food Network article called "Bobby's 10 Commandments of Grilling." In an interview with Fox News, Flay reiterated this opinion. "When you put something on the grill just leave it alone," he said. "You have to let the grill do its job, and then [the food] will actually come away from the grill much easier." Flay certainly makes himself clear: once food is on the grill, step away and let the heat do its thing.