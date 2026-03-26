The 4-4-4 Grilling Rule To Ensure Your Temperature Is Spot On

You fire up the grill, you've taken the time-consuming step of letting your steak come up to room temperature, and you can't wait to get the process started. It can be tempting to crank up the heat on your grill and get your steaks started right away so that they cook as quickly as possible — but doing so isn't actually the best idea for a great-tasting result. Before you toss your steaks onto the grates, however, you need to make sure your grill is heated to the right temperature. According to the Texas Beef Council, the 4-4-4 rule is key.

Generally, the recommended temperature for grilling steaks is around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can be tough to tell whether you're there if your grill doesn't have a thermometer. The 4-4-4 concept is simple and solves the no-thermometer issue. Wait 10 or so minutes for your grill to preheat, and then give the method a try. "Hold four of your fingers four inches from the grill, and try to leave them there for four seconds," Beef Loving Texans wrote on its website, after attending a Texas Beef Council grilling class.

If your fingers can comfortably stay that close to the grill for longer than three seconds, it's not hot enough. If it's too hot for you to stay close for that long, you'll need to pop the hood open and let the grill's temperature come down a bit before you start cooking your steaks. Once you've got it just right, you'll want to let your steaks cook for four to five minutes per side for medium-rare perfection (don't forget to use the simple finger test to gauge how done your steak is before you take it off the heat to rest).