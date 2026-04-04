Every Celsius Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best
Celsius Live Fit drinks are a favorite among health nuts and caffeine lovers everywhere. As opposed to other mainstream energy drinks, these boast essential vitamins and energy components that are designed to accelerate your metabolism and help burn body fat. They are also devoid of high fructose corn syrup, aspartame, and artificial colors. Awesome! Better yet, Celsius comes in a wide range of flavors, so there's something to pique just about anyone's interest, pre-workout or not. However, with so many options, it can be hard to choose a favorite or even select which one to consume, for that matter. That's where I step in. I tried every Celsius flavor and ranked them from worst to best so you can home in on the best of the best. I'm not saying I'm a hero or anything, but you're welcome.
Considering the abundance of Celsius recipes available, I focused on the accuracy of elements represented, mouthfeel, balance of flavors, and overall taste to sort my final ranking. We can get into my methodology more at the end, but for now, let's find out which cans fell flat and, more importantly, which ones reign supreme.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
27. Essentials Blue Crush
If you are a fan of blue slushies, Celsius Essentials Blue Crush could be a decent pick. Sadly, though, for me, it didn't make it beyond last place. The only thing it had going for it was an overbearing sweetness. Like, what even is blue crush? Apparently, it's a flavor. It's just not one I'd recommend. As far as Celsius' lineup goes, it's one-dimensional at best. Plus, it relies solely on a super saccharine taste to get the job done. Ugh, moving on ...
26. Cosmic Vibe Sparkling Fruit Punch
Similar to the Celsius flavor that came in last place, Cosmic Vibe Sparkling Fruit Punch is simply way too sweet for my liking. Yes, it tastes like fruit punch, Hawaiian Punch at that, which I'm sure was no easy feat considering the lack of high fructose corn syrup. Still, it failed to wow me. Classic flavor representation isn't an issue, but we can do so much better, as is evident by the many flavors that ranked higher. Next!
25. Sparkling Wild Berry
Slightly tastier than the two lowest-ranking picks, Celsius Sparkling Wild Berry still isn't anything to write home about. The wild berry flavor was nice and potent, but again, it was sweet like candy. If that's your thing, then by all means give it a go, but everyone else should steer clear. Maybe it's just me, but when I'm drinking what's billed as a healthy energy drink, I want it to taste less like candy. There are still quite a few extra-sweet flavors coming up, but they beat Sparkling Wild Berry due to mass appeal and overall taste.
24. Arctic Vibe Sparkling Frozen Berry
Celsius has a Vibe flavor lineup (four more are yet to come), and I'm not exactly sure what that means in the taste department, but I was eager to give them a go. Unfortunately for Arctic Vibe Sparkling Frozen Berry, though, the vibes were way off. You are probably sick of hearing this, but it was sweet like candy. Admittedly, the balance of berry flavors was on point, and I enjoyed the bubbles (better mouthfeel and all that), but that's the nicest I can be. For my money, I'd opt for a higher-ranking Celsius flavor every time.
23. Fizz-Free Pink Lemonade
Celsius Fizz-Free Pink Lemonade tastes exactly like pink lemonade should, sugar and all. In fact, after my first taste, I thought, "How in the world can this be healthy and sugar-free?" Seriously, make sure no kids get their hands on it because it'll go down quick, and you'll be left paying the consequences. I jest, but the balance of lemon to pink (aka sweetness) was nicely executed. That didn't earn it a spot higher than 23rd; those positions are reserved for Celsius flavors with a more nuanced taste.
22. Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade
Next up is another Celsius lemonade flavor, Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade, and you know what? It tasted a whole lot like the Fizz-Free Pink Lemonade. The main difference was an infusion of raspberry, which gave it a definite edge. It also made it slightly less sweet, something you know I prefer. The balance of tart lemon to sweet blue raspberry (which has a fascinating origin story) was better than decent as well, but it's not a Celsius flavor I can wholeheartedly recommend. We still have a ways to go before we get to that.
21. Essentials Grape Slush
Celsius Essentials Grape Slush comes in a large can, and it has more caffeine than your average flavor (270 milligrams versus 200 milligrams), so it has that going for it. However, it's another sugar overload. It definitely tastes like a grape slushie, which must be hard to pull off without sugar, but I want more complexity. Fortunately, there are quite a few flavors to come that offer exactly that, a better, more layered mouthfeel and taste. No spoilers, but there's even another grape flavor that ranked much higher, eighth place, to be exact. If you have a hankering for grape, go for that one instead.
20. Sparkling Watermelon
Fans of watermelon-flavored Jolly Ranchers, rejoice: Celsius Sparkling Watermelon tasted eerily similar. Everyone else, though, might want to avoid it. Or, at the very least, only drink it when you're trying to stave off a candy craving. As you can probably guess, Sparkling Watermelon is too saccharine, and it's pretty one-dimensional. The watermelon flavor isn't bad. In fact, it's simple and effective. Even so, to earn a higher ranking, it would have needed more than that one element — and that's what I got from the upcoming flavors (minus a couple of exceptions, but I'll explain when the time comes).
19. Essentials Watermelon Ice
Celsius Essentials Watermelon Ice is a whole heck of a lot like the Sparkling Watermelon flavor, which ranked one position lower. They both tasted like watermelon candy, but I guess this particular flavor was one I liked a touch more. I'm not sure why, but it was more balanced overall. The larger can and higher caffeine content didn't hurt the Essentials recipe, either. I wouldn't go out of my way to purchase Watermelon Ice, but I probably wouldn't turn one down, either. All that being said, the upcoming flavors are tastier.
18. Sparkling Strawberry Passionfruit
Coming in 18th place is Celsius Sparkling Strawberry Passionfruit. I'll tell you right up front, too: Passionfruit has never been a favorite of mine, so it actually did quite well, all things considered. I really enjoyed how the strawberry lifted the funky taste of the passionfruit, giving it more complexity and balance than many of the lower-ranking picks. It wasn't nearly as sweet as the previous flavors, either. Even so, I'd rather have a sweeter pick if it lacks passionfruit, hence the can that earned 17th place.
17. Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade
In case you're not keeping count (why would you be?), Celsius Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade is the third watermelon flavor to make an appearance on this list. Luckily, though, it offers more than that one flavor alone, so it easily earned a better position in my ranking. The addition of lemon gave the watermelon a nice tart edge that can't be overlooked. It's still pretty sweet, but complexity took it far. Plus, it's lemonade, so it should be sweet. Not bad, but it only gets better from here.
16. Sparkling Mango Passionfruit
Passionfruit strikes again with Celsius' Sparkling Mango Passionfruit, but this time the mango helped earn it a higher ranking. Unlike the strawberry paired with the previous can, the mango gives the recipe a drying, subtle sweetness. In turn, this makes the uber-funky taste of passionfruit significantly more palatable. It isn't nearly as sweet as many of the lower-ranking options, either. If you like passionfruit, you'll probably enjoy it much more than I did, but it's far from a favorite for me. My ranking does start to take a turn for the better after this, though.
15. Retro Vibe Sparkling Sherbet Slush
Celsius Retro Vibe Sparkling Sherbet Slush may be sweet, but it has nostalgic flavor for days. Actually, it tasted exactly like the store-bought orange sherbets Chowhound ranked, albeit melted, but you get the point: The flavor was precisely what it should be. As the name suggests, it did, in fact, give me retro vibes. Like, dang, it took me back. For these reasons, it managed to secure a much higher ranking than many of the other overly sweet recipes. As I'm sure you can guess, though, the upcoming flavors still had it beat, nostalgia be darned.
14. Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear
I thought I would enjoy Celsius Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear more than I did because, at face value, apples and pears are not the sweetest fruits of the bunch. Alas, though, 14th place is where it lands. It didn't taste nearly as saccharine as the dregs of this list, but the Fuji apple and pear flavors didn't come together very well. Plus, there is another apple option in 13th place that's much tastier. Regardless, this isn't an awful pick. Far from it. There are just too many better flavors to choose from in Celsius' lineup.
13. Sparkling Green Apple Cherry
Celsius Sparkling Green Apple Cherry managed to earn 13th place in my ranking because it offers a lot more than a potent saccharine taste. Instead, it has a nice light mouthfeel with lots of fruity goodness. The green apple flavor is much tastier than the brand's Fuji apple as well (hence the higher ranking). Unfortunately, though, I got a slightly medicinal aftertaste from the combination of elements, and that knocked it back a few spots. It's still a can I would opt for again, but it isn't a top contender.
12. Peach Vibe Sparkling White Peach
On all accounts, Celsius Peach Vibe Sparkling White Peach is a tasty beverage. It boasts a yummy, juicy taste that really hits the spot, and there's no denying what the flavor is supposed to be. Talk about mass appeal, too. Still, it was a touch too sweet for me (ugh, not that again). So much so that it brought peach gummy rings to mind. Despite that, I was a fan. It may not live up to the lofty flavors yet to come, but it was miles ahead of everything that ranked lower.
11. Fizz-Free Peach Mango + Green Tea
I know we just talked about another Celsius with peach and how much I liked it, but the Fizz-Free Peach Mango + Green Tea had it beat. The addition of mango helped balance out the sweetness of the peach nicely. The addition of green tea was also a major perk. It provided a layer of flavor that no other can offered. Neither the mango nor the peach tasted like an artificial candy knockoff, either. Yum! It didn't make it to my top 10, all of which are bangers, but it came darn close. Nicely done, Celsius.
10. Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry
This is where we really start getting into the best Celsius flavors, so go ahead and get excited. Starting with Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry, I'd happily buy every pick from here on again. Yay! Not only is strawberry kiwi a classic flavor combination with tons of mass appeal, but the recipe was exactly what I expected, so full marks in that regard. Truly, it is a delicious option. Even so, the upcoming flavors were more unique and a bit less sweet (for the most part), so they earned a higher spot in my ranking.
9. Sparkling Mango Lemonade
If you like sweet fruit and a bold dose of citrus, Celsius Sparkling Mango Lemonade is for you. It provides an excellent balance of flavors and a delectable mouthfeel that's both effervescent and drying. In fact, the bubbles gave this can an advantage over the other mango flavor (Fizz-Free Peach Mango + Green Tea in 11th place). What I really liked was how bright the lemon was. It lifted the sweetness of the mango beautifully. All that being said, the next eight picks are even more delicious.
8. Sparkling Grape Rush
I know what I've been saying about extra sweet drinks — I'm not the biggest fan — but Celsius Sparkling Grape Rush is one area where I'm more than willing to make an exception. After a single taste, I was instantly reminded of this ranking of old-school grape soda, and I'm not one to deny a nostalgic flavor that gave me all the feels. Seriously, I couldn't believe it, but it was sweet, dry, and everything a grape soda should be. Yum! Plus, it comes with health benefits? Sign me up. Despite all that, the upcoming flavors offer something more unique.
7. Essentials Dragonberry
Celsius Essentials Dragonberry is by far the best flavor in the brand's Essentials lineup, which you'll remember comes in a larger can and contains an additional 70 milligrams of caffeine. Regardless of its stats, this is a recipe I can truly get behind. Dragonberry is a mix of dragonfruit and strawberry, and there's something about the way the elements come together that had me salivating for more. It was sweet, but not excessively so, and it had a slightly tart finish. All around, it put up a good showing. Seventh place isn't bad, after all, but the top six blew me away.
6. Sparkling Orange
I'll admit I was kind of surprised by how far Celsius Sparkling Orange made it in my ranking, but after a single sip, I knew it was going to be a top pick. For starters, it wasn't terribly sweet, and you know that's a perk for me. It was a bit saccharine, almost like orange soda, which I've previously ranked, but the flavor was more juicy than anything. It also had a nice tart finish that balanced out the overall taste beautifully. The flavors yet to come still had it beat, but the Sparkling Orange came to compete, and it did not disappoint.
5. Tropical Vibe Sparkling Starfruit Pineapple
Coming in hot in fifth place is another flavor from the Celsius Vibe collection: Tropical Vibe Sparkling Starfruit Pineapple. The name isn't a misnomer, either. It's serving tropical vibes for days. The pineapple is the star of the show — we all know that's a beachside classic — but the starfruit is the icing on the cake. Combined, you get a blast of fruity sweetness that can only be described as divine. The only reason it didn't rank higher is that there were other flavors that were even more unique. Still, 10 out of 10.
4. Fizz-Free Dragonfruit Lime
At first taste, I knew Celsius Fizz-Free Dragonfruit Lime would go far in my ranking. It may not have bubbles, something I seriously enjoy, but it had a delicious blend of sweet, tart, and citrus that I couldn't get enough of. As opposed to some of the extra-sweet options that populate the bottom half of this list, this had a nice, adult presence that didn't bowl me over with a candy-like flavor. I'm not sure I've ever had lime paired with dragonfruit before, but I am here for it. The bubbles found in the top three picks set them ahead, though.
3. Sparkling Kiwi Guava
I know I just talked up the tropical vibes in my last pick, but Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Guava gave it a run for its money. I mean, how could it not? Kiwi and guava, c'mon! This recipe is undeniably yummy on all fronts. It's sweet but not overbearingly so, and it's layered with flavors anyone could be enamored with. Of course, I love that it's fizzy as well. It gave my palate lots to process, and I mean that in the best way possible. It was surpassed by two other cans, but not by much.
2. Playa Vibe Sparkling Piña Colada
If warmer climates and beachside lounging are something you long for, Celsius Playa Vibe Sparkling Piña Colada is just what you need to transport you to paradise. A single sip and I exclaimed, "Woohoo, now we're talking!" It tasted just like a virgin piña colada: sweet, juicy, and bursting with bold, layered flavors. Yum! Heck, I know it's supposed to fuel workouts and whatnot, but it even made me want to top it off with rum and a slice of grilled pineapple for poolside enjoyment. If fruity tropical heaven is your jam, this could easily be your No. 1. I still enjoyed one flavor more, though.
1. Sparkling Cherry Cola
The coveted award for the best Celsius flavor goes to none other than Sparkling Cherry Cola! Considering all of the special fruit combinations and unique flavors in Celsius' lineup, I was just as surprised as I imagine you are right now, but what can I say? The Sparkling Cherry Cola is nothing short of spectacular. I don't know how the brand did it, but it is the stuff dreams are made of. The cherry is bold and, while sweet, it's somehow more forgiving because it's a cola. Actually, it tasted so much like a classic cherry cola that it had me saying, "Move over, Coke and Pepsi. There's a new sheriff in town." Like, wow. No notes. Cherry cola is Poppi's worst flavor in the Chowhound ranking, but it's by far Celsius' best.
Methodology
Sampling and ranking the entirety of Celsius' flavor lineup was no easy feat — there are 27 recipes, and they all contain caffeine, for cryin' out loud. Still, as a lover of energy drinks and lively workouts (annoying, I know), I was up for the task. It may have taken me a few days, but I powered through.
After tasting every Celsius flavor, I ranked them based on the accuracy of the recipe, mouthfeel, balance of flavors, and overall taste. In the end, there were quite a few that truly blew me away regarding complexity and uniqueness — they landed in the top 10.