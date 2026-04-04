Every Celsius Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Celsius Live Fit drinks are a favorite among health nuts and caffeine lovers everywhere. As opposed to other mainstream energy drinks, these boast essential vitamins and energy components that are designed to accelerate your metabolism and help burn body fat. They are also devoid of high fructose corn syrup, aspartame, and artificial colors. Awesome! Better yet, Celsius comes in a wide range of flavors, so there's something to pique just about anyone's interest, pre-workout or not. However, with so many options, it can be hard to choose a favorite or even select which one to consume, for that matter. That's where I step in. I tried every Celsius flavor and ranked them from worst to best so you can home in on the best of the best. I'm not saying I'm a hero or anything, but you're welcome.

Considering the abundance of Celsius recipes available, I focused on the accuracy of elements represented, mouthfeel, balance of flavors, and overall taste to sort my final ranking. We can get into my methodology more at the end, but for now, let's find out which cans fell flat and, more importantly, which ones reign supreme.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.