The Piña Colada-Inspired Upgrade You Need For Tasty Grilled Pineapple

When Memorial Day hits, summer-loving people take to the grill. A lot of foods are absolutely delicious when grilled: eggplant, steak, asparagus, shrimp, corn — the list goes on (but maybe steer clear of grilling bacon). Fruit is an underappreciated category when it comes to grilling, but throwing certain fruits over an open flame is an amazing way to caramelize their natural sugars, making them even sweeter and juicier. One of the best fruits to prepare this way is pineapple. A fresh, ripe, in-season pineapple is a wonder to behold on its own, but when it kisses a hot grill, a whole new flavor sensation is unlocked.

If you've already discovered the glory of grilled pineapple, you know what we're talking about. However, there's an easy way to take this sweet, summer delicacy over-the-top. You can make your pineapple taste like a piña colada by soaking it in rum before grilling.