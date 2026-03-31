Can You Use Coupons At Sam's Club?

Vendor checks aren't the only way you can help keep your wallet happy while you're shopping at Sam's club. Another way to save some serious cash: participate in the Sam's Club Instant Savings program (if you're a member, you're already participating, even if you don't know it yet). The store loads discounts through the Instant Savings program automatically into your membership account, helping you save money on everything from steaks to big-ticket items at Sam's Club. You can check out your savings by logging into your Sam's Club account online, or by looking in the app (if you don't have the app yet, download it now — the time-saving Scan & Go feature is even making Costco shoppers jealous). You don't need to do anything to get instant savings — just head to the store and purchase the item, or order it online, and your discounts will apply automatically at checkout. New discounts typically pop up about once a month.

Another way to save money at Sam's Club: keep an eye out for gift card sales. Shoppers say they often go on sale, particularly around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You've got nothing to lose — simply buy gift cards for holiday gifts or for yourself to use at places you already frequent. While the inability to use coupons needs to be added to the list of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club, there are plenty of other money-saving methods you can put to good use to make your membership fee pay for itself — and then some.