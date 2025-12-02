The 7 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Sam's Club

I seem to recall my children saying something about the pizza at the Sam's Club Cafe being good. Granted, this was I don't know how many years ago, but I remember the line — I do not remember the pizza.

I have not been back in that line since that one time and I don't think I will get in that line ever again, unless by some miracle, I walk past it one day and there's no wait time for a slice of pizza.

This is not — according to quite a number of Redditors — an experience unique to my local Sam's Club. A Reddit post by a brand new and very admirably enthusiastic Sam's Club Cafe employee lamented the backed up lines and upset customers. They asked fellow Redditors for advice on how to deal with working short staffed and got a myriad of responses, ranging from, "Thank you for your service" to "Don't take your job too seriously."

If you (or your child) must have some Cafe pizza, there is another way. You can preorder using the app, cut in line — potentially angering dozens of people who didn't use the app — and walk away with your pizza and the feeling of having gotten away with something.