Why You Hardly Find This Campbell's Soup Flavor On Shelves Anymore

Campbell's offers other clam chowders, but reviews of these, compared to the condensed version, are mixed. The Chunky version is said to be an okay alternative, but according to some, it lacks flavor. The Homestyle version is praised by several fans, which suggests it might be the better choice. There are also competing canned clam chowder brands to choose from (the best option, in our opinion, being Great Value's Hearty Clam Chowder), but to some Campbell's condensed clam chowder fans, there's simply no substitution.

For the truly devoted, bulk options do still seem to be available online — but they're sort of intense. You wouldn't be buying the usual 10.5-ounce cans, but rather a case of 12 50-ounce cans of soup at a hefty price tag (think upwards of $150). If you're super resourceful and have a decently sized freezer, you could potentially make this situation work by freezing portions of each can after opening, as long as you're fine with dedicating a decent chunk of space to the frozen soup.

Of course, you could always opt to make your own clam chowder and attempt to emulate the lost potage. One clever Redditor claims that Campbell's Cream of Potato Condensed Soup is practically the same thing as the condensed clam chowder, minus the clams. So, one hack could be adding canned clams to that.