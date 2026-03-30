Why You Hardly Find This Campbell's Soup Flavor On Shelves Anymore
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Like countless brands before it, Campbell's has discontinued a number of its beloved canned soups over the years. We've had to say goodbye to soups like Oyster Stew, Green Pea, Chunky Philly-Style Cheesecake, and many others. And it seems another soup has fallen: Campbell's Condensed New England Clam Chowder seems to have been quietly discontinued, and people are not happy about it.
Some soup lovers on Reddit wanted answers and contacted the company in 2024 — all of them were told the soup was no longer available in grocery stores. No reason was given, but reps for Campbell's promised to forward the complaints and sent coupons to the upset customers. The iconic brand didn't make any public announcements about this disappearance, but Campbell's produces a few different seafood chowders, and the condensed clam soup's product page appears to have been removed from Campbell's consumer website sometime between February 2024 and June 2025, according to the Wayback Machine.
Options for Campbell's Condensed New England Clam Chowder fans
Campbell's offers other clam chowders, but reviews of these, compared to the condensed version, are mixed. The Chunky version is said to be an okay alternative, but according to some, it lacks flavor. The Homestyle version is praised by several fans, which suggests it might be the better choice. There are also competing canned clam chowder brands to choose from (the best option, in our opinion, being Great Value's Hearty Clam Chowder), but to some Campbell's condensed clam chowder fans, there's simply no substitution.
For the truly devoted, bulk options do still seem to be available online — but they're sort of intense. You wouldn't be buying the usual 10.5-ounce cans, but rather a case of 12 50-ounce cans of soup at a hefty price tag (think upwards of $150). If you're super resourceful and have a decently sized freezer, you could potentially make this situation work by freezing portions of each can after opening, as long as you're fine with dedicating a decent chunk of space to the frozen soup.
Of course, you could always opt to make your own clam chowder and attempt to emulate the lost potage. One clever Redditor claims that Campbell's Cream of Potato Condensed Soup is practically the same thing as the condensed clam chowder, minus the clams. So, one hack could be adding canned clams to that.
How fans are fighting back
Despite having options, some fans don't want to accept the loss. One person straight-up argued with Campbell's customer service after being told to try one of the company's non-condensed clam chowders. "I told the lady I had tried them and they didn't taste the same," the angry chowder eater claims to have said in a Reddit comment. Another desperate Redditor on the same thread ordered a 12-pack from Amazon that took weeks to fulfill, and when it finally arrived, one of the cans was damaged and all of the soups were expired.
If you find yourself unable to accept the discontinuation of this beloved soup, there are actions you can take. Fans recommend flooding the company with emails, calls, and messages on their social media, which might just get the soup back. "Seriously, if enough people complain, it has to mean something?" exclaimed one saddened chowder lover on Reddit. In the meantime, other, less-perfect clam chowders may have to suffice.