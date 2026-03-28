In-N-Out Lovers Can't Skip This Wild Las Vegas Steakhouse That Lets You Enjoy Your Steak 'Animal-Style'
What happens when you combine Las Vegas-style dining with one of America's favorite fast food hacks? Culinary magic that will make your mouth water. That's exactly what's happening at High Steaks, the high-end steak house on the 50th floor of the Rio Hotel and Casino — complete with sweeping views of the strip and surrounding city. If you are a lover of In-N-Out's "animal style" burger hack, you'll want to head to this Las Vegas eatery to try its version of the hack in the over-the-top style that perfectly embodies the wild flair that Las Vegas is famous for.
The restaurant is the brainchild of the 2026 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef Southwest, James Trees. As a native of Las Vegas, Trees clearly understands the high-end luxury that Vegas dining is known for and has created a menu as stunning as the view. It features many items you would expect on a high-end steak menu, with entrees running the gamut from a smoked Jidori fried chicken at a reasonably priced $38 to the High Steaks tomahawk, coming in at a whopping $245. What sets this menu apart isn't those fancy tomahawk steaks. It's the steak menu add-ons, namely the animal-style topping of cheese-smothered french fries that was inspired by In-N-Out. You've got some pretty great dining options in Las Vegas, but if you are a fan of the burger chain and its epic menu hack (and also love to indulge in a little Vegas luxury), then High Steaks is the place to be.
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but the memories go home with you
Ordering a burger animal style at its restaurant of origin is something of a rite of passage if you are a burger fan. After all, it is one of In-N-Out's best menu hacks. To be able to do that at a steak house is basically unheard of, giving High Steaks a leg up on the competition. And so far, diners are raving on social media about how good it is. At $18, it might be a bit pricey for a topping that is essentially just fries and melted cheese, but it's not that unreasonable for a high-end steak house — especially when there are other topping options like roast king crab leg coming in at a jaw-dropping $75.
The menu at High Steaks includes finds that aren't too common on menus, such as an elk chop or a venison backstrap. If you're ordering these fancy items, you may be tempted to focus on the flavor of the meat itself — and rightfully so — but if you win big at the blackjack table, then splurging on extravagant toppings just for the fun of it is a great way to celebrate your windfall. If you are on the fence about how venison or elk will taste with all those gooey, cheese-covered french fries on top, just ask for it on the side so you can try it out. Unlike some of the more questionable antics people get up to when visiting the Strip, eating an animal-style steak at High Steaks will be a memory you will definitely want to take home with you and tell all your friends about.