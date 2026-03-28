In-N-Out Lovers Can't Skip This Wild Las Vegas Steakhouse That Lets You Enjoy Your Steak 'Animal-Style'

Ordering a burger animal style at its restaurant of origin is something of a rite of passage if you are a burger fan. After all, it is one of In-N-Out's best menu hacks. To be able to do that at a steak house is basically unheard of, giving High Steaks a leg up on the competition. And so far, diners are raving on social media about how good it is. At $18, it might be a bit pricey for a topping that is essentially just fries and melted cheese, but it's not that unreasonable for a high-end steak house — especially when there are other topping options like roast king crab leg coming in at a jaw-dropping $75.

The menu at High Steaks includes finds that aren't too common on menus, such as an elk chop or a venison backstrap. If you're ordering these fancy items, you may be tempted to focus on the flavor of the meat itself — and rightfully so — but if you win big at the blackjack table, then splurging on extravagant toppings just for the fun of it is a great way to celebrate your windfall. If you are on the fence about how venison or elk will taste with all those gooey, cheese-covered french fries on top, just ask for it on the side so you can try it out. Unlike some of the more questionable antics people get up to when visiting the Strip, eating an animal-style steak at High Steaks will be a memory you will definitely want to take home with you and tell all your friends about.