What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In Las Vegas
Once upon a time, Las Vegas was considered a hotbed for gambling, illicit behavior, and seedy joints, garnering it the nickname "Sin City." The town, which was founded by railroad workers and ranchers in 1905, soon became an entertainment mecca, showcasing mega-casinos and drawing top-notch entertainers from across the globe.
While the town is historically well-known for its all-you-can-eat-buffets that cost pennies on the dollar, it has evolved into a true foodie mecca. We asked chef Brian Howard, James Beard Semifinalist and co-owner of the popular, award-winning Las Vegas restaurant Sparrow + Wolf for his take on what the food scene in Sin City looks like today, and he gave us a lot of insight into how it has changed. "Las Vegas is not the same city it was ten years ago ... These days, you can build an entire weekend itinerary without stepping inside a casino and eating better than most people think is possible here."
To illustrate this, chef Howard offered us a sample itinerary for what you might eat with just 24 hours in Sin City. These eateries deliver "the most flavor, the most culture, and the best bang for your buck. (This is) not a tourist checklist. It's the Vegas locals actually live in." Here are the best places to eat within just 24 hours in Las Vegas, from the perspective of someone who resides and works there.
Start your day like a Parisian
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and when in Vegas, it is crucial if you plan on taking advantage of everything the city has to offer. While you could certainly hit up one of the best buffets Las Vegas has to offer, something more modest and refined is definitely more appealing for those with gourmet appetites. Chef Brian Howard recommends commencing your day at the popular French bakery known as Délices Gourmands.
Located just minutes from the world-famous Strip, this bakery is prized for its authentic pastries, freshly brewed coffee, and mouthwatering breakfast line-up. "This is one of those spots that keeps calling you back," Howard explains. "Order the Paris crepe, a proper latte, and two canelés. The canelés are the reason you'll return — deep caramelized edges, custardy center, and just enough crunch to make it addictive."
For something a little more off the beaten path, try PublicUs. This canteen-style coffee bar and restaurant is immensely popular and can be found in the historic downtown neighborhood of Las Vegas off of the infamous Fremont Street, where it serves up delicious breakfast, pastries, and a cup of Joe. Reviewers don't just love the food and drinks here; they rave about the atmosphere, which is laid back and cozy.
Get your caffeine buzz on with a quality brew
If you didn't get enough of a caffeine buzz, you might want to stop for another cup of Joe at a Vesta Coffee Roasters. According to chef Brian Howard, the presence of a quality coffee roaster is "one of the clearest signs of how Vegas has matured into a real food-and-craft city." Not only does Vesta make a mean latté, this local roaster supplies all the coffee that is poured at chef Howard's restaurant, Sparrow + Wolf.
He goes on to mention that "Jerad Howard has done a lot for the community by building something that's focused on quality, consistency, and intention—coffee done right, made by people who care." The coffee shop and roaster opened its doors in 2015, after Howard spent years refining his craft using an uber-micro drum roaster in his home kitchen. His focus has long been the craft of bringing sustainably-grown, high-quality coffee beans to the masses and roasting them to perfection in a way that reflects the best characteristics of every type of bean.
This is evidenced by the detail presented on each package of beans sold at the roaster. Labels indicate the origin, variety, process, and elevation of the beans as well as the overall flavor profile and type of roast used. Grab a cup of Joe for the road, buy a souvenir package of beans to take home, or sign up for one of Vesta Coffee Roasters' subscription packages, which are designed to introduce you to different types of coffee beans on a rotating basis.
Head to Chinatown for lunch
Visiting Chinatown in any major city is a good bet if you are searching for a delicious and affordable bite to eat at lunch. While Las Vegas may not appear to be a mecca of diversity in terms of its food scene, this Chinatown is every bit as captivating as the one you will find in Chicago or New York.
Chef Brian Howard's favorite spot for a relaxed afternoon meal is Xia Long Dumplings. "Start with the soup dumplings — delicate wrappers, hot broth inside, the kind of bite you learn to respect after the first one. Then order the dan dan noodles. Dan dan is one of those dishes people think they know until they have it done properly: savory depth, chili heat, and that addictive, slightly numbing spice that keeps building with every bite."
If you are looking for another top spot to hit in Las Vegas' Chinatown, try visiting Fukuburger. Fukuburger is well-known for fusing American classics with Asian flavor. Some of the more unique award-winning offerings at this restaurant include the chicken katsu burger, featuring the signature "crack sauce" and a katsu sauce, as well as the Karai burger, which showcases pickled cucumbers, avocado cream, and a habañero kabayaki.
Enjoy an afternoon cocktail
They say "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," and let's be honest, day drinking is encouraged in a city that hardly sleeps. If you are searching for the perfect midday cocktail, look no further than The Golden Tiki. Chef Brian Howard calls this place "Disneyland for grown-ups." It is open 24/7 and it serves up a wide array of classic and novelty cocktails that have been carefully curated.
The chef's go-to is "the Three Dots and a Dash, but if (he's) in the mood for something crisp and sharp, a damn good Hemingway daiquiri is the play." The Golden Tiki also serves up a wide array of virgin cocktails for those wanting to keep their wits about them before heading to the casino for some afternoon gambling, as well as a number of flights, where you can sample a small portion of several cocktails before ordering the one you enjoy the most.
Make dinner a two-part affair
When it comes to dinner, be sure to check out chef Brian Howard's very own Sparrow + Wolf. This restaurant has been featured in a number of well-respected publications, including Food and Wine, Bon Appétit, Travel + Leisure, and Vegas Eater. Chef Howard is known for producing food that is technically masterful, yet approachable. He featured locally sourced ingredients in dishes like the Wood Fired Lumina Lamb and the Almond Wood Fired Porterhouse.
But, don't stop there, chef Howard recommends making dinner a two-part affair and heading over to Amador Cocina Fina to sample a few dishes on its menu, too. "Chef Oscar Amador is really flexing his culinary muscles right now, cooking with the kind of precision and intention that feels like Michelin-level ambition ... it's one of the meals in town that feels like it has a story behind every decision."
This restaurant, which is located near Chinatown just off the Strip, features Spanish-inspired dishes and tapas with a flair. Sample dishes include the elegant croquetas de wagyu, the dry aged fish ceviche del dia, and a play on a classic chile relleno. The chef also offers a tasting menu for those who want to make an evening out of his Spanish delicacies.
Get your groove on
Once you've had a delectable dinner, it's time to bust a move and work off some of the calories you ingested. Chef Brian Howard recommends heading to The Sand Dollar Lounge to take in some live music at an iconic establishment that has been hosting legendary musicians, like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and even Mick Jagger, since it opened its doors in 1976.
"It's one of those places that just feels right," says Howard. "(With) dim lights, a real stage, a room that actually listens ... (it's) the kind of energy you can't manufacture. And somewhere after midnight ... (when) you're convinced you're making genius decisions, we'll softly joke that the best pizza in America only tastes like that because of Anthony Jamison and the team ... at The Sand Dollar."
The Sand Dollar Lounge serves craft cocktails, like highballs and Tiki, each named after classic songs. And, don't forget their artisanal pizzas, which come in unique varieties, like the BBQ chicken-flavored Free Bird and a three-cheese and vegetable-loaded pie called Nights in White Satin.
Leave room for a nightcap
If you still have any gas left in the tank after a long day, chef Brian Howard suggests that you head downtown to Nocturno. This cocktail bar is run by DJ Flores and Howard says, "it has that late-night downtown pulse where the room feels like it belongs to the city, not tourists."
Flores is also known for his casual Mexican eatery Milpa, which Howard says "is one of the most intentional Mexican meals in Las Vegas and a perfect lunch option if you want something soulful, thoughtful, and rooted." It's no wonder, then, that you can expect great cocktails and dynamite snacks at this late-night hot spot.
Though the menu at Nocturno is small, it has some exciting dishes on offer if you start to feel peckish later in the evening. Among the more exciting snacks are the Prosciutto Tower served with house-made potato chips and the seasonal arancini featuring a pumpkin purée. If you are searching for a unique cocktail to soak up the snacks, sample The Bow and Arrow, which fuses bourbon, mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon for a smoky, yet tropical feel.
Honorable mentions
If you are wondering where the world-famous Las Vegas Strip fits into this foodie picture, don't discount it. As chef Brian Howard notes: "We have more world-renowned chefs in a one-mile stretch than anywhere in the world."
That said, there are a few standouts that the chef swears by. If you are searching for authentic French food with a view, look no further than Mon Ami Gabi, located at the Paris Hotel and Casino. "I'm a big fan of grabbing lunch on the patio of Mon Ami Gabi, looking out at the Bellagio fountains, and eating simple Parisian favorites executed perfectly by legendary local chef Vincent Pouessel."
Chef Howard also points out that few cities do a classic steakhouse better than Vegas. Among the best of the best: Carversteak. This restaurant offers "sharp service, big energy, and a room that feels like the modern version of classic Vegas. Daniel Ontiveros is doing it better than the rest right now." For something truly unique, try the Taste of Japan, which features A-5 Japanese wagyu steak, accompanied by black garlic-mirin mushrooms, yuzu kosho, shishito peppers, and tare.