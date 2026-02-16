What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In Las Vegas

Once upon a time, Las Vegas was considered a hotbed for gambling, illicit behavior, and seedy joints, garnering it the nickname "Sin City." The town, which was founded by railroad workers and ranchers in 1905, soon became an entertainment mecca, showcasing mega-casinos and drawing top-notch entertainers from across the globe.

While the town is historically well-known for its all-you-can-eat-buffets that cost pennies on the dollar, it has evolved into a true foodie mecca. We asked chef Brian Howard, James Beard Semifinalist and co-owner of the popular, award-winning Las Vegas restaurant Sparrow + Wolf for his take on what the food scene in Sin City looks like today, and he gave us a lot of insight into how it has changed. "Las Vegas is not the same city it was ten years ago ... These days, you can build an entire weekend itinerary without stepping inside a casino and eating better than most people think is possible here."

To illustrate this, chef Howard offered us a sample itinerary for what you might eat with just 24 hours in Sin City. These eateries deliver "the most flavor, the most culture, and the best bang for your buck. (This is) not a tourist checklist. It's the Vegas locals actually live in." Here are the best places to eat within just 24 hours in Las Vegas, from the perspective of someone who resides and works there.