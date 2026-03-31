Why Five Guys Relies On This Classic Cheese For Its Burgers
When you take a bite of that Five Guys cheeseburger, you might instantly recognize the flavor and texture of its iconic cheese. That's because you've almost certainly had it before; it's a slice of Kraft, the cheese that changed cheese as we know it. Kraft is known for its ability to melt well and a flavor that doesn't overpower other ingredients.
"Since we first opened our doors in 1986, we've paired our burgers with Kraft American Cheese slices for their creamy melt and mild taste," Molly Catalano, Five Guys' chief marketing officer, once said in a press release (via PR Newswire). With Five Guys' burgers prepped quickly, the chain needs a cheese that can melt easily, which is likely how they landed on Kraft so many years ago. The company also revealed in a Facebook post that the cheese is "stacked by hand each morning" meaning workers aren't unwrapping it from those little plastic pouches each time they make your burger. The cheese also doesn't have any artificial flavors or preservatives.
The two companies have used their partnership for good, too. Back in 2012, they partnered on a charitable venture to donate to Feeding America. For every customer who visited Five Guys and checked in on their mobile device, Kraft donated a meal.
What makes Kraft cheese so meltable?
A big reason why Five Guys chose the cheese in the first place was for its texture — not all cheeses melt easily, but Kraft is one that does so in little time. That's because of the addition of what's called an emulsifying agent. Common emulsifying agents are sodium phosphate or sodium nitrate, and the former plays a major role in Kraft American cheese.
When regular cheese melts, it tends to separate due to its moisture, fat, and protein content. The result is often a non-smooth, poorly melted slice of cheese. But the addition of emulsifying agents keeps all of these elements intact while the cheese melts, resulting in that smooth, borderline-creamy texture we know and love. When Five Guys places Kraft on a burger, it melts quickly, allowing the chain to keep up its timeline of quick burgers without overheating the cheese or affecting its texture and appearance. And yes, American cheese actually is made from real cheese, so next time you stop into Five Guys, whether you're ordering a classic burger or a secret menu burger, take a moment to celebrate that creamy cheese slice that sits nicely on top of the patty.