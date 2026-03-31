Why Five Guys Relies On This Classic Cheese For Its Burgers

When you take a bite of that Five Guys cheeseburger, you might instantly recognize the flavor and texture of its iconic cheese. That's because you've almost certainly had it before; it's a slice of Kraft, the cheese that changed cheese as we know it. Kraft is known for its ability to melt well and a flavor that doesn't overpower other ingredients.

"Since we first opened our doors in 1986, we've paired our burgers with Kraft American Cheese slices for their creamy melt and mild taste," Molly Catalano, Five Guys' chief marketing officer, once said in a press release (via PR Newswire). With Five Guys' burgers prepped quickly, the chain needs a cheese that can melt easily, which is likely how they landed on Kraft so many years ago. The company also revealed in a Facebook post that the cheese is "stacked by hand each morning" meaning workers aren't unwrapping it from those little plastic pouches each time they make your burger. The cheese also doesn't have any artificial flavors or preservatives.

The two companies have used their partnership for good, too. Back in 2012, they partnered on a charitable venture to donate to Feeding America. For every customer who visited Five Guys and checked in on their mobile device, Kraft donated a meal.