7 Five Guys Secret Menu Items You Need To Know About Right Now
If you know even a little about Five Guys, you know the burger joint has never held back when it comes to customization. Step inside and the menu practically dares customers to pile on the toppings. Jalapeños, grilled onions, extra cheese — it's all fair game. But beyond those standard choices lies something far more intriguing: an underground world of secret menu items most people have never heard of.
These aren't just tweaks like "light on the mayo." They're full-blown off-menu creations that blur the line between corporate rules and kitchen curiosity. Some originated from former employees sharing insider tricks online. Others went viral on TikTok after one bold customer asked for something a little different — and got a masterpiece in return.
From fry hacks to burger upgrades, each item on this list taps into a level of Five Guys flavor most people didn't even know was possible. These ordering strategies are similar to the best McDonald's menu hacks that savvy customers use. And while not every location will play along, those that do unlock a whole new side of the menu. So if standard burgers and fries are starting to feel a little predictable, these seven secret items might just spoil the menu forever in the best way possible.
1. Cajun patties
This first one is where things get spicy — literally. According to a former Five Guys employee on Reddit, there's a little-known trick that involves working Cajun seasoning directly into the burger patties as they cook. Not sprinkled on top. Not stirred in after. This is full-on, grilled-in flavor — the same smoky, peppery blend used on the chain's fries is smashed right into the meat.
The result? A totally different burger. The seasoning sears into the patty, building layers of heat and umami that plain burgers just can't match. It's similar to how Gordon Ramsay's go-to beef blend creates complex flavors in his famous burger patties. It's the difference between tossing salt on your chips and frying them in seasoned oil — same ingredients, completely new impact.
But here's the twist: not every employee is on board. Some claim it violates food safety protocol, while others insist it's harmless when done right. The disagreement has sparked heated threads online and only adds to the mystique. Whether this hack flies depends entirely on who's working the grill — and how experimental they're feeling. Some might go for it during a slow shift. Others will shut the idea down on sight. But if the stars align, Cajun patties deliver a flavor bomb that makes the regular menu feel a little under-seasoned.
2. Grilled cheese burger
Some secret menu items are clever. Others are chaotic. This one's just flat-out brilliant. The grilled cheese burger started as a Reddit hack shared by a Five Guys employee and ended up taking over TikTok. The idea is simple: Take the restaurant's grilled cheese — that buttery, toasted sandwich bread with a pile of melted cheese in the middle — and slide a hot burger patty right into it. That's it. No new ingredients. No secret handshake. But the result is something different altogether.
The bread crisps up on the griddle until it's golden and just a little greasy (in the best way). This technique creates the perfect foundation of an ultra-cheesy burger experience. The cheese melts into every edge and crack. And when it wraps around that juicy patty, it turns into more than just a sandwich — it's full-on comfort food, fast food, and diner nostalgia rolled into one.
Food critic Keith Lee tried it on TikTok and called it the best thing he'd ever had from Five Guys, giving it a 9.5 out of 10. That review alone sent thousands of people racing to their nearest location to try it for themselves. And the verdict? Just as good as advertised. Unlike some of the more elusive secret items, this one's easy to get. Most staff know what you mean. Just ask for a grilled cheese with a burger patty inside. One bite in, and regular buns start to feel like a missed opportunity.
3. Confetti fries
Turns out, boredom behind the fryer can lead to greatness. Confetti fries are one of those glorious off-menu inventions that started with a slow shift at Five Guys and some creative sauce-mixing. According to the same Five Guys employee on Reddit who brought the world the grilled cheese burger, this fry hack is the unsung hero of Five Guys secret orders.
Here's how it works: Start with a regular bag of fries. Then toss in a few spoonfuls of barbecue sauce, a squirt of mayo, and a healthy shake of Cajun seasoning. Seal up the bag, give it a solid shake, and what comes out looks like something exploded in the best possible way — saucy, spicy, messy, and completely irresistible. Each bite hits differently. One fry leans sweet and smoky from the barbecue. The next brings the heat from Cajun spice. Then there's that rich, creamy mayo holding it all together. It's like flavor roulette — and every spin's a winner.
Visually? Total Instagram bait. Taste-wise? Way more than the sum of its parts. Not every Five Guys location will know the name "confetti fries," but most have the ingredients and may be willing to play along — especially if you ask nicely. And if not? There's always the DIY route. Just grab the sauces, do the shake yourself, and enjoy the glorious chaos.
4. Johnny style fries
Some secret menu hacks focus on flavor. This one's all about the crunch. Johnny style fries appeared on Reddit, shared in the comments of the same post behind confetti fries. The method? A longer fry time and extra care during the double-cook process — all to get that golden, crackly exterior without drying out the soft, steamy inside. This mirrors the technique for making legitimately crispy french fries at home.
Forget the usual "well-done" request. These fries are cooked with intention — crisped to the edge but still fluffy in the middle. When it works, the result is next-level. Fries that shatter just a little when you bite in. Fries that actually hold up under melted cheese or a dunk in sauce. Fries that feel ... finished.
The only snag? Not every location will know what you're talking about. Some employees will light up and take it from there. Others might stare blankly and wait for you to explain. That's where the backup comes in. If Johnny style doesn't land, try asking for your fries extra crispy instead. It's the same idea, just with a more universal name — and the kind of crunch you'll want to chase every time.
5. Nacho style fries
Some secret menu items get popular because customers can't stop raving about them. Others blow up because employees can't stop complaining. That's the case with nacho-style fries. One Five Guys worker took to Reddit just to vent, asking if anyone else was getting hit with requests for "cheese fries or some other random thing they claim is part of the Five Guys secret menu." Annoyed? Absolutely. But also telling — if enough people are asking for it, there's clearly something going on.
The concept itself is pretty basic: Take Five Guys' hand-cut fries and melt cheese on top. That's it. No extra ingredients, no weird substitutions. But for some reason, the combo lives in unofficial limbo. The cheese is there. The fries are there. The grill is hot. And yet, it's not a listed item — which makes it just tricky enough to be considered a hack.
It's also why this one gets under some employees' skin. It's not that it's hard — it's just not standard. And that small gap between what's possible and what's officially offered is where secret menus tend to thrive. Fans say it's totally worth the ask. Fries covered in gooey, melted cheese? Kind of a no-brainer. And with how often this request pops up, it's surprising Five Guys hasn't made it a regular thing by now.
6. Burger bowl
For anyone cutting carbs but still craving a proper burger, this one hits the sweet spot. The burger bowl started as a simple workaround — no bun, just the good stuff in a tray. But over time, it's taken on a life of its own. What was once a quiet low-carb option has become a legit go-to, even for people who aren't following any diet at all. Here's how one fan broke it down on a keto forum: bacon cheeseburger, no bun, extra mushrooms, extra cheese, extra patty. What arrived was a full-on meat lover's dream — four patties, loads of melted cheese, smoky bacon, and grilled mushrooms, all packed into an aluminum bowl. No distractions. Just flavor.
The beauty of the burger bowl is how it puts Five Guys' ingredients front and center. This approach to burger customization shows how simple upgrades can transform frozen store-bought burgers into something special. The patties stay juicy, the toppings shine, and the cheese basically turns into a built-in sauce. Without the bun, it all feels a little richer — a little more deliberate.
And for just under $12? That's a lot of food. Especially considering what you'd pay elsewhere for four patties and that much protein. One user even said it blew McDonald's out of the water — no contest. It might be low-carb by design, but the burger bowl has quietly become one of the most satisfying things on the menu.
7. Animal style
Some secret menu hacks stay in-house. Others travel — and take on a life of their own. This phenomenon exists across the fast-food landscape, from McDonald's secret menu items to creative builds at other chains. Animal style started at In-N-Out, but it didn't take long for fans to figure out how to bring that same messy, addictive magic to Five Guys. With a few smart tweaks, the core of the flavor still lands — and for those who know how to order it, the result is pure fast-food sorcery.
Here's how it works: Start with a cheeseburger and build it out with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a custom sauce that mimics that thousand island-style spread. Five Guys doesn't offer the real thing, but mix mayo, ketchup, mustard, and relish in the right ratios, and you're close enough to fool your taste buds.
TikTok user @gabyloveslife5 described it as "absolutely beautiful" — and she's not wrong. The sauce seeps into the toppings, the grilled onions add sweetness, and suddenly this isn't just a burger anymore. It's a tribute, and a very good one. What makes this hack so fun is the fact that it exists at all. A fan-favorite from a totally different chain, reinvented using whatever's on hand. No rules, no brand loyalty — just creativity and a serious love of good food.