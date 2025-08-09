7 Five Guys Secret Menu Items You Need To Know About Right Now

If you know even a little about Five Guys, you know the burger joint has never held back when it comes to customization. Step inside and the menu practically dares customers to pile on the toppings. Jalapeños, grilled onions, extra cheese — it's all fair game. But beyond those standard choices lies something far more intriguing: an underground world of secret menu items most people have never heard of.

These aren't just tweaks like "light on the mayo." They're full-blown off-menu creations that blur the line between corporate rules and kitchen curiosity. Some originated from former employees sharing insider tricks online. Others went viral on TikTok after one bold customer asked for something a little different — and got a masterpiece in return.

From fry hacks to burger upgrades, each item on this list taps into a level of Five Guys flavor most people didn't even know was possible. These ordering strategies are similar to the best McDonald's menu hacks that savvy customers use. And while not every location will play along, those that do unlock a whole new side of the menu. So if standard burgers and fries are starting to feel a little predictable, these seven secret items might just spoil the menu forever in the best way possible.