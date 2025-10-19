According To Reviews, This Popular Steakhouse Also Offers Some Of The Best Fried Fish. (A True Surf And Turf Dream!)

We love a good steak, and so do most Americans. In recent years, several chain steakhouses have seen a lot of growth in popularity — especially Texas Roadhouse, which saw a nearly 15% surge in sales in 2024 (via Restaurant Business News) and serves up 300,000 meals every day. The chain added 26 new locations, making Texas Roadhouse the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. See you later, Olive Garden.

While, sure, this massive steakhouse chain is known for its delicious steaks — the Ft. Worth Ribeye, New York strip, and Dallas Filet, among others — you might be surprised to find out that Texas Roadhouse serves up quite a few tasty non-steak options. Based on customer reviews, one of those standouts is the fried catfish. This crispy fish dish is featured on the "Dockside Favorites" section of the Texas Roadhouse menu, and it comes as a three-piece order for $16.99 or four pieces for $18.99, depending on location. Both come with the choice of two sides and a serving of Creole mustard sauce.

As a Southern-style dish, we think fried catfish would go great with a nice hearty bowl of mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, or even some of Texas Roadhouse's well-seasoned steak fries. Regardless of what you choose to pair it with, though, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive on this steakhouse entree.