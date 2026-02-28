Why Texas Roadhouse Fans Think Its Prime Rib Is 'Unmatched'
Texas Roadhouse is having a moment. In 2025, the growing steakhouse chain was named the biggest casual dining chain in the country based on system sales, according to data gathered by Technomic (via Restaurant Business). Texas Roadhouse opened 26 new locations, and its overall sales grew to $5.5 billion, passing Olive Garden as the top dog in the casual dining niche.
With all that growth comes a lot of expectations. And, according to most reviews, Texas Roadhouse delivers in both food quality and service. One menu item that receives praise across the board is the steakhouse chain's prime rib. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched," one Reddit user wrote. "It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly."
"Best bang for the buck prime rib. At that price point, nothing comes close," another Redditor commented, while another noted, "Truly can't beat it. $25 for a slab of prime rib, two sides, and unlimited bread?" And that basically checks out as, depending on location, you can get the 12-ounce slow-roasted prime rib for $24.99, 14-ounce for $27.49, and 16-ounce for $29.99. Each comes with your choice of two sides and those delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls served with honey cinnamon butter.
Budget-friendly prime rib that also delivers on flavor
Compared to prime rib served at other U.S. steakhouse chains, Texas Roadhouse holds up in terms of price as well. Outback's classic prime rib is about $5 more for its 12-ounce version and the 16-ounce cut sells for $33.99. Logan's Roadhouse only serves one option for prime rib – 13 ounces — which costs around $36, depending on location. Unfortunately, and surprisingly, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't offer prime rib, having removed it after the COVID pandemic.
So not only does Texas Roadhouse deliver on flavor, but its prime rib is more budget friendly than at similar chains. But what do the steakhouse cooks do to create so much flavor in this cut? According to a self-reported former Texas Roadhouse manager on Reddit, "The ribeye loin intended for prime is trimmed, then rubbed with a cooking oil-based rub mixture, which includes garlic, liquid smoke, some herbs, and seasonings. The entire roast is then seared at 500 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven for 15 minutes." The ex-manager indicated prime rib is rested and then placed in a warmer to hold it at a specific temperature, concluding, "The prime rib there is pretty damn good, and I will still order it from time to time."
That's the possible magic happening behind the scenes to make Texas Roadhouse prime rib such a hit with customers. However, quality can vary greatly across locations, so if you have a poor prime rib experience, you might want to try another spot. For the most part, though, Texas Roadhouse seems to have connected with diners looking for quality steaks that are budget friendly.