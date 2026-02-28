Why Texas Roadhouse Fans Think Its Prime Rib Is 'Unmatched'

Texas Roadhouse is having a moment. In 2025, the growing steakhouse chain was named the biggest casual dining chain in the country based on system sales, according to data gathered by Technomic (via Restaurant Business). Texas Roadhouse opened 26 new locations, and its overall sales grew to $5.5 billion, passing Olive Garden as the top dog in the casual dining niche.

With all that growth comes a lot of expectations. And, according to most reviews, Texas Roadhouse delivers in both food quality and service. One menu item that receives praise across the board is the steakhouse chain's prime rib. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched," one Reddit user wrote. "It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly."

"Best bang for the buck prime rib. At that price point, nothing comes close," another Redditor commented, while another noted, "Truly can't beat it. $25 for a slab of prime rib, two sides, and unlimited bread?" And that basically checks out as, depending on location, you can get the 12-ounce slow-roasted prime rib for $24.99, 14-ounce for $27.49, and 16-ounce for $29.99. Each comes with your choice of two sides and those delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls served with honey cinnamon butter.