This Is The Hands-Down Best Easter Candy According To Our Taste Test

Halloween might get all of the attention in the candy holiday category, but Easter is really where it's at. Now, we love frightful confections as much as the next ghost or ghoul, but Easter's treats are just so much cuter, and nobody's going to try to pass off a candy corn as something to be desired this time of year. Instead, you've got sweet little Peeps, Cadbury's inimitable mini eggs, and the iconic chocolate bunny, for goodness' sake. And, as we found in our ranking of popular Easter candies, some are just better than others, even in a sea of greats.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg beat out 17 other competitors to take the top spot on our list. This might come as a surprise after notable ingredient changes in some other Reese's items, but we found the brand's classic Easter variety to be an "egg-cellent" offering indeed. These were even better than the standard cups, in part because the thinner chocolate coating provides an optimal balance to the abundant, creamy, and salty peanut butter within. Unlike some of the overly sugary snacks in lower slots, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs just had no room for improvement.