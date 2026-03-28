This Is The Hands-Down Best Easter Candy According To Our Taste Test
Halloween might get all of the attention in the candy holiday category, but Easter is really where it's at. Now, we love frightful confections as much as the next ghost or ghoul, but Easter's treats are just so much cuter, and nobody's going to try to pass off a candy corn as something to be desired this time of year. Instead, you've got sweet little Peeps, Cadbury's inimitable mini eggs, and the iconic chocolate bunny, for goodness' sake. And, as we found in our ranking of popular Easter candies, some are just better than others, even in a sea of greats.
The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg beat out 17 other competitors to take the top spot on our list. This might come as a surprise after notable ingredient changes in some other Reese's items, but we found the brand's classic Easter variety to be an "egg-cellent" offering indeed. These were even better than the standard cups, in part because the thinner chocolate coating provides an optimal balance to the abundant, creamy, and salty peanut butter within. Unlike some of the overly sugary snacks in lower slots, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs just had no room for improvement.
The Easter chocolates you do (and don't) want in your basket
Our Easter candy ranking prioritized the obvious flavor and texture expectations, but also timeliness and faithfulness to source material. We wanted to see brands both making an effort to lean into the whole springtime motif while also approximating the candies that we already know and love. We tasted each item on the day of purchase to give every contender an equal shot at freshness. And only Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs checked every box to keep us coming back for more bites.
The lowest-rated candy on our list will probably come as a shocker to many. Unlike its delightful Rainbow Mini Eggs (which came in second place), Cadbury's famed Creme Egg landed dead last in our taste test. Its exterior chocolate tasted cheap, its goopy interior was reminiscent of sweetened condensed milk, and it was just all too sweet. Perhaps the legions of devotees to one of the foremost symbols of Easter in the U.S. are in it more for the Creme Egg's nostalgia than flavor. Reese's Peanut Butter Egg, on the brighter side, has both that comforting familiarity and an actually desirable taste and texture to boot.