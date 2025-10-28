The Doritos Flavor Everyone Should Hunt Down At Costco Right Now

There's a new Dorito flavor in town, and it's just one of the many Asian-inspired snacks from Costco you have simply got to try: Doritos Golden Sriracha. The wholesale club started selling the limited edition flavor in early 2025, but the gold bags have still been spotted at warehouses in October. A 30-ounce bag of these special Doritos runs anywhere from $2.99 to $6.99, depending on the Costco location, as some warehouses may sell them at a discount.

Golden Sriracha Doritos are kind of a perfect chip combination, that classic Doritos crunch followed by that sweet and spicy flavor that nothing else but sriracha can deliver. Spicy chips like this have nailed that addictive balance between burn and comfort that keeps you going back for more and there's actually a biological explanation to this. When you eat spicy snacks, the spice compound capsaicin activates pain receptors in your mouth that your brain reads as a "threat," so to counteract it releases endorphins and adrenaline to calm things down, which can create a bit of a pleasurable rush. That's why it's so hard to stop at just a handful. So you can basically blame science when you end up eating a whole bag.

But don't worry, this isn't a panic-for-water kind of spice, it's more of a slow-building warmth — "a nice little burn" as someone on Reddit described it. In addition to a little spice, these chips also have a lovely tangy flavor with a little sweetness to balance out the heat. And given Frito-Lay has a track record of pulling limited Doritos flavors off shelves, it might be worth stocking up while you can — before they pull the same disappearing act as Doritos 3D.