The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Simple Syrup That Will Brighten Up Your Drinks And Desserts

The only negative thing anyone could potentially say about watermelon is that there can be too much of it for one person. Instead of letting excess watermelon rot away in your fridge, there are creative ways to use up leftover watermelon – such as making simple syrup. Watermelon simple syrup couldn't be easier; it's just blended watermelon cooked down with sugar until it's pourable and delicious.

Draining is an important step since a pulpy syrup isn't anyone's idea of a good time. The syrup needs to mix and melt smoothly into desserts and drinks. However, it only takes 2 cups of strained watermelon juice simmered down with 1 cup of sugar in a pan to quickly turn into a glossy, pink liquid. There are no other complicated steps or fancy ingredients required. You end up with a syrup that is bright, fresh, and sweet, without being too sugary. It can slip into an array of cocktails and desserts without taking over other flavor profiles. Using a ripe, sweet melon makes all the difference, so knowing how to pick the right watermelon at the store is key.