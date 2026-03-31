The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Simple Syrup That Will Brighten Up Your Drinks And Desserts
The only negative thing anyone could potentially say about watermelon is that there can be too much of it for one person. Instead of letting excess watermelon rot away in your fridge, there are creative ways to use up leftover watermelon – such as making simple syrup. Watermelon simple syrup couldn't be easier; it's just blended watermelon cooked down with sugar until it's pourable and delicious.
Draining is an important step since a pulpy syrup isn't anyone's idea of a good time. The syrup needs to mix and melt smoothly into desserts and drinks. However, it only takes 2 cups of strained watermelon juice simmered down with 1 cup of sugar in a pan to quickly turn into a glossy, pink liquid. There are no other complicated steps or fancy ingredients required. You end up with a syrup that is bright, fresh, and sweet, without being too sugary. It can slip into an array of cocktails and desserts without taking over other flavor profiles. Using a ripe, sweet melon makes all the difference, so knowing how to pick the right watermelon at the store is key.
How to use your watermelon simple syrup
Watermelon simple syrup is an incredible ingredient to have on hand for light cocktails, or even non-alcoholic drinks such as homemade lemonade, iced tea, or sparkling water with a squeeze of lime. It isn't just drinks — feel free to drizzle it over pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, yogurt bowls, ice cream, and French toast as a fruit-forward alternative to maple syrup or honey. To really let it shine, use it as the sweetener for cakes and frosting, where its subtle watermelon flavor stays in the background and pops through in the most considered way. While watermelon is not a typical flavor we associate with baked goods, it really works, and this is an easy means to access its sweet, slightly tangy notes.
After making watermelon simple syrup, keep it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. To really extend its shelf life, pour it in ice cube trays and keep in the freezer until you need it. Once you've tried this watermelon simple syrup, and seen how easy it is to whip up, you'll never buy simple syrup from the store again. Like most things, the homemade version is far superior, doesn't contain any nasty add-ins, and you can adjust it to your preferences.