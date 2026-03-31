The Major Meatpacking Company Behind Walmart's Great Value Chicken Products

If you're a fan of Walmart's affordable prices, the Great Value brand probably makes it onto your grocery list. According to MetricsCart, Great Value is one of Walmart's biggest sellers. Numerous products, including chicken, are sold under this private-label brand. If you're interested in where most of Walmart's Great Value food products are made, including its chicken products, one meatpacking company seems to be the source.

According to people on a Reddit r/walmart thread who say they worked at Tyson, Great Value chicken is sourced from Tyson Foods. In fact, one individual who said they worked at Tyson on the line packaging chicken commented, "They are exactly the same [product]!" Some comments came from people who said they worked at Walmart, with one suggesting, "Most of the time there is really little to no difference between generic products and name brand products, at least not in meats." The source of Great Value chicken products can be corroborated by delving into product recall lists. When the USDA published a list about Tyson Foods, Inc. recalling chicken products in 2019, Great Value was listed as one of the brands that was affected, suggesting that Tyson packs and distributes Great Value chicken. Previously, the distributor was Perdue, which was revealed in a press release from the Government of Rhode Island from 2010.