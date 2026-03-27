5 Tips For Your First Time Shopping At A Traditional Butcher's

If you've never stepped inside a butcher's shop, the idea might be a bit overwhelming, especially if you aren't overly familiar with different cuts and types of meat. But it's worth putting your self-doubts aside and taking the plunge. If you've got a traditional butcher shop near enough to shop at, there are some pretty good arguments for why you should be shopping for your meat there instead of Costco or other big box stores where you'll get great prices on large quantities of meat. There are plenty of grocery stores with high-quality meat departments, but visiting a traditional butcher shop puts shopping for fresh meat on a whole new level.

Once upon a time, the butcher's shop was the most common place for people to buy meat. Somewhere along the way, consumers started gravitating toward supermarkets and big box stores that offered convenience, variety, and affordability. But while these stores have a lot to offer in terms of a practically endless supply of groceries, they often lack in variety when it comes to cuts of meat. Butchers, on the other hand, tend to carry a wide selection of meats and cuts that you may never have cooked with before — or possibly even heard of. If you decide it's time to ditch the supermarket and pop into your local butcher's shop but don't know where to start, we've got you covered. These helpful tips will make your first visit so smooth and successful that you'll be making the butcher's shop a regular stop for your weekly shopping.